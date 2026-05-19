$100 Invested In Hilton Worldwide Holdings 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.72%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion.

Buying $100 In HLT: If an investor had bought $100 of HLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $261.87 today based on a price of $318.50 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.