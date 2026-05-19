Full Transcript: Eagle Point Credit Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
Summary
Eagle Point Credit Co reported a challenging first quarter in 2026, with a decline in NAV by 26.8% due to volatile loan prices and market conditions impacted by geopolitical issues.
The company deployed $100 million into new investments, achieving a weighted average effective yield of 18.9%, and emphasized opportunities from discounted loans despite short-term market pressures.
Eagle Point Credit Co announced a NAV rebound in April, increasing by nearly 9%, and maintained its quarterly distribution at $0.06 per share, reflecting confidence in its long-term earnings potential and strategic positioning.
Management highlighted the strategic focus on diversifying beyond CLO equity into infrastructure credit and other structured investments, aiming to enhance income and improve portfolio diversification.
The company's effective yield on CLO equity based on fair value is significantly higher at 26.3% compared to amortized cost, indicating potential for higher future returns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Darren Daugherty (Moderator)
Thomas Majewski (Chief Executive Officer)
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Thomas Majewski (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Zwick
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Eric Zwick
Thanks, Ken, that's very helpful. And that kind of leads into my next question a little bit. I'm curious if you could talk just a little bit about what factors specifically drove the increase in the NAV in April, whether it was spreads or market liquidity or some other factors. And I guess, are you seeing a continuation of that through May at this point?
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, sure. So I would say we saw, we seen a broad rebound of what we experienced in the first quarter. So credit fundamentals across the board market sentiment, particularly in the software SaaS Space has also improved. So I would really look at April as a rebound to the first quarter or normalization to the first quarter, down downdraft in valuations.
Eric Zwick
And then certainly to this extent as where we stand today, we do see a continuation of strong performance in loans and in our CLO equity portfolio as well as our non CLO portfolio. Thank you for taking my questions this morning.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gaurav Mehta with Alliance Global Partners. Please proceed with your question.
Gaurav Mehta
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Gaurav Mehta
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to join the question queue, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Nolan with Landberg Fahlman. Please proceed with your question.
Christopher Nolan
Hey Tom, when you mentioned the lower loan prices for loans, as a clarification, are those for loans already in the CLO or for loans being bought from the banks or the clo?
Thomas Majewski (Chief Executive Officer)
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Christopher Nolan
then you'd use that lower number, the 9%.
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
And so would it be fair to say that the new investments don't necessarily offer a material yield advantage over the existing portfolio?
Christopher Nolan
That's correct. If you look at the existing portfolio, we're talking maybe a billion dollars in assets roughly maybe a little less, versus new purchases that are maybe in the tens of millions. So just on a, you know, a weighting perspective, it wouldn't have a material effect. Okay.
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Christopher Nolan
Tom, you would have made a great college professor. Very good way to explain this stuff. Just one last question.
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Christopher Nolan
Great. That's it for me. Thank you very much.
Ken Inorio (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)
Thanks Chris.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our question and answer session. I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Majewski for any final comments.
Majewski
Great. Thank you very much. We appreciate everyone's time and interest in Eagle Point Credit Company. Ken and I will be available later today if anyone has any other follow up questions. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.