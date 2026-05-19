Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MACOM Technology Solns Stock In The Last 10 Years

MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.24%. Currently, MACOM Technology Solns has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion.

Buying $100 In MTSI: If an investor had bought $100 of MTSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $960.83 today based on a price of $341.69 for MTSI at the time of writing.

MACOM Technology Solns's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.