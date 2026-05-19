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May 19, 2026 10:17 AM 46 min read

Transcript: Home Depot Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=prbb0CKb

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Home Depot reported Q1 2026 sales of $41.8 billion, a 4.8% increase year-over-year, with comp sales rising 0.6% overall and 0.4% in the US.

Adjusted diluted EPS for the quarter was $3.43, down from $3.56 the previous year, with operating margins impacted by the acquisition of GMS.

Strategic initiatives include the acquisition of Mingledorf to expand HVAC distribution, and the ongoing rollout of merchandising execution teams to improve in-store customer service.

The company reaffirms its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting comp sales growth between flat to 2% and total sales growth of 2.5% to 4.5%.

Management highlighted strong engagement in spring-related projects and noted a focus on expanding their Pro customer base and services.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Home Depot first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Isabel Janci.. Please go ahead.

Isabel Janci (Moderator)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Ann Marie Campbell (Senior Executive Vice President)

Billy Bastick (Executive Vice President of Merchandising)

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Christine

Scott Ciccarelli (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Scott Ciccarelli (Equity Analyst at Truist)

Okay, thanks guys.

Christine

Our next question comes from the line of Seth Sigman with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Seth Sigman (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Yeah, we're not looking at a marked improvement in underlying demand. We are looking at a higher component in the second half of the year, and that is solely driven by a return to normal storm activity.

Seth Sigman (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Seth Sigman (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Okay, thanks, Ted.

Christine

Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Horvors with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Christopher Horvors (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Billy Bastick (Executive Vice President of Merchandising)

Christopher Horvors (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Christopher Horvors (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you. Have a great rest of spring.

Christine

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser with ubs. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Billy Bastick (Executive Vice President of Merchandising)

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Super helpful. Thank you so much and good luck.

Christine

Our next question comes from the line of Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Hey, good morning, Ted. I wanted to ask you what success looks like in the wholesale distribution business. And if I can paraphrase what you said earlier, it's faster pro growth. So does that mean that if roofing and drywall businesses grow independently, that's success or do you need to cross sell between them and it sounds like this complex purchase occasion. Do you care if you're cross selling across all your platforms?

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Mike

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

And if I may ask, a follow up for Richard, if you can comment on the comp spread between your best performing markets and the weakest, whatever that spread is, has it changed much? And let's say for example, your best is somewhere in the low single digits positive is the narrative weather or is it housing or anything else to

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

is pretty narrow still, Simeon, and it's almost completely driven by weather or weather compares. Okay, thank you. Good luck.

Christine

Our next question comes from the line of Zack Fatum with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Zack Fatum (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Hey, good morning. So following up on srs, it looks like the business is still weighing on the comp in the ballpark of about 30 basis points. So as you think through the year for SRS categories, the market share opportunities, pricing levers and then GMS entering the base later this year. Can you talk to your expectation for second half comp impact from SRS as we move through through the year?

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Zack Fatum (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

That's helpful Richard. And then wanted to follow up on the gross margin line. The guidance would imply some improvement in the year over year change from here. So the first question is for Q1, could you isolate the GMS impact versus core and then as you think through the moving parts around the changing operating environment around US freight fuel, you had a 232 tariff change. How would these fold into the gross margin line as you move forward?

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Zack Fatum (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Thanks for the thoughts, Richard. Appreciate it.

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. By the way, if I could just clarify one statement, I think I got tongue tied during my remarks. We opened two new stores during the quarter, not 12. Apologies for that.

Christine

Our next question comes from the line of Chuck Grohm with Gordon Haskett. Please proceed with your question.

Chuck Grohm (Equity Analyst at Gordon Haskett)

Hey, thanks. Good morning. Can you discuss the progress you guys are making with trade credit and the adoption of trade credit by pros understanding it can take time to convert them. And then my follow up with Ann on the merchandise execution teams. I think you said it's rolled out to 1,000 stores with plans for full adoption by the end of the year. Any change in basket or customer frequency as you roll out the met teams. Thank you.

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Mike

Ann Marie Campbell (Senior Executive Vice President)

Chuck Grohm (Equity Analyst at Gordon Haskett)

Great. Thank you, Ann.

Ann Marie Campbell (Senior Executive Vice President)

You're welcome.

Jihan Ma (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Our next question comes to the line of Jihan Ma with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question. Hi, thank you for taking my question. I want to talk about ticket versus Traffic. Given that I think you are going to start to lap the tariff driven price increases. How do you think the balance of the two are going to trend over the course of the year? And what does it take for traffic to turn positive again?

Billy Bastick (Executive Vice President of Merchandising)

Jihan Ma (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Got it. And then a follow up on the

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Jihan Ma (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Great, thank you.

Christine

Christine, we have time for one more question.

Brian Nagel (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Nagel (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

Ted Decker (Chair, President and CEO)

Yeah, it's been pretty steady. I mean we've landed right at our expectations. I think, as you know, Billy, maybe just repeat again what we saw. April through the first few weeks of May.

Billy Bastick (Executive Vice President of Merchandising)

Richard McVail (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

I think that feeds finally back into the guidance question. Best thing we have is our observation and we've observed and of the demand that we expected to see through the first few weeks of the quarter.

Brian Nagel (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer)

That's very helpful. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Christine

Ms. Janci, I'd like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Isabel Janci (Moderator)

Thanks Christine. And thanks everybody for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you on our second quarter earnings call in August.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

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