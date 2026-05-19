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May 19, 2026 10:01 AM 46 min read

Full Transcript: Amer Sports Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/111352163

Summary

Amer Sports Inc reported a strong Q1 2026 with 32% sales growth and a 160 basis point expansion in adjusted operating margin.

The company saw double-digit revenue growth across all regions, driven by strong performances from brands like Salomon, Arc'teryx, and Wilson.

Future outlook is positive with raised guidance for 2026 revenue growth to 20-22% and increased EPS guidance, reflecting confidence in ongoing momentum.

Significant investments are being made in expanding retail presence, especially in Asia, and enhancing brand awareness and distribution for Salomon and Arc'teryx.

Management highlighted the strength of the women's segment for Arc'teryx and the growing demand for Salomon's outdoor sneakers, particularly in North America and Asia.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Amer Sports first quarter 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, please press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Omar Saad, SVP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Omar, please go ahead.

Omar Saad (Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets)

James Zhang (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Bonetti (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

Guillaume Mazank (Chief Executive Officer of Salomon)

Michael Bonetti (Equity Analyst at Evercore)

Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Boss from J.P. morgan. Matthew, your line is now open.

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

James Zhang (Chief Executive Officer)

Stuart Hazelden (Chief Executive Officer of Arc'teryx)

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question. Great color. Best of luck. Your next question comes from the line of Laurent Vasilescu from bnp. Your line is now open.

Laurent Vasilescu (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

Guillaume Mazank (Chief Executive Officer of Salomon)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jay Soul from ubs. Jay, your line is now open.

Jay Soul (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Great, thank you so much. Maybe Stuart, I'd like to ask you about our Teryx, especially the Progress in the U.S. you know, talk about women's. Maybe just give us an idea of, you know, where you're at stores wise, you know, what you see as the opportunity now and how you see overall sales trending given some of the new categories you've penetrated in the progress you've made, you know, over the last 90 days.

Stuart Hazelden (Chief Executive Officer of Arc'teryx)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs. Brooke, your line is now open. Great.

Brooke Roach (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Lorraine Hutchinson from Bank of America. Lorraine, your line is now open.

Lorraine Hutchinson (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Thank you. Good morning. From speaking with Solomon, can you discuss the momentum of sports style versus performance and how you're working to ensure that that mix doesn't become too skewed toward one versus the other?

Guillaume Mazank (Chief Executive Officer of Salomon)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Your next question comes from the line of Paul Lishui from Citi. Your line is now open.

Paul Lishui

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Pardon me. Please go ahead.

Andrew Page (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We have now reached the end of the Q and A session. I would like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

James Zhang (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks everyone for joining. I look forward to seeing you in about 90 days on our second quarter call. Have a great rest of the week.

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