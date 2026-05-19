If You Invested $1000 In Valero Energy Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.09%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,840.48 today based on a price of $259.86 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.