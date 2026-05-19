Driven Brands Hldgs Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/173006571
Summary
Driven Brands Hldgs reported a comprehensive restatement of financials due to identified errors, impacting revenues and EBITDA across 2023-2025.
The company divested non-core businesses and reduced debt, achieving a net leverage ratio of 3.7 times by the end of 2025.
Revenue grew by 6.3% to $1.9 billion in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA of $449 million, despite restatement-related reductions.
Take 5 oil change continued its growth trajectory with same store sales growth and new store openings, maintaining strong operational performance.
For 2026, the company expects revenue between $1.95 to $2.05 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $430 to $460 million, with a focus on reducing net leverage to 3 times by year-end.
Management emphasized strengthening finance leadership, systems, and controls to prevent future errors, while maintaining a focus on core automotive services.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Good day everyone and welcome to Driven Brands Hldgs fourth quarter 2025 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded. After the speaker's prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during that time, please press STAR followed by one on your telephone keypad. Thank you. I'd now like to hand the call over to Steve Alexander. Please go ahead, sir.
Steve Alexander (Moderator)
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Diamond (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Philip Blee (Equity Analyst)
Good morning guys. Thank you for the question. So the midpoint of your comp guide assumes a deceleration throughout the remainder of the year after the first quarter. And then you spoke a bit about a subsequent slowdown in trends. Is that more of a function of more difficult comparisons or do you think it's more attributable to the macro or is there something else in the underlying business that we should be considering here?
Mike Diamond (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Philip Blee (Equity Analyst)
Mike Diamond (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Brian McNamara of Jennifer Genuity. Your line is now open.
Brian McNamara (Equity Analyst)
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian McNamara (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Simeon Guttman of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Hi, this is Skylar Tennant on for Simeon Guttman. Thank you for taking our question. So the 1% comp outlook for 26, could you decompose the contribution from each business? And then if Take five is growing, that may imply that, you know, franchise and AGN are slowing. So can you speak to why that may be happening? Thanks.
Skylar Tennant (Equity Analyst)
Mike Diamond (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Skylar Tennant (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, thank you. And then on the EBITDA, if we adjust that 40 million non recurring cost at the midpoint, it implies that next year EBITDA would be up about 35 million. So can you just break out where that growth is coming from? Thank you very much.
Mike Diamond (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Great, thank you so much. Your next question comes from the line of Mark Jordan of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.
Mark Jordan (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thank you very much for taking my question. Just a quick one here on Take Five. You know, with everything going on, can you talk about your current supply of oil, any concerns you might have regarding ability to secure oil going forward and maybe what levers you have to pull to offset these higher costs you're seeing?
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Jordan (Equity Analyst)
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Jordan (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. That star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Marvin Fong of BTIG Airline is now open.
Marvin Fong (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just to follow up on the Take 5 guidance, I think you know I've been mentioned that also in the industry that you know, some pricing pass through ahead of motor oil baseline fuel increases had been occurring. I was just wondering if you're seeing that in your system either from your franchisees or through your own company store action, then I have a follow up.
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Marvin Fong (Equity Analyst)
Mike Diamond (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
That's great color. Thanks Danny.
Bobby Holmes (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from the line of Bobby Holmes of Bank of America. Your line is now open.
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Oh hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one. Any, you probably can't answer this but any, you know, any color on strategy changes complicate contemplated during this process in terms of either, you know, the outlook
Bobby Holmes (Equity Analyst)
on M and A or divestitures from
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
here that you can comment on.
OPERATOR
Hey Robbie, it's Danny.
Patrick
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
That's really helpful. Thanks, Danny.
Patrick
My pleasure.
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Your next question comes from the line of Chris o' call of Stifel. Your line is now open.
Patrick
Thanks. Good morning guys. This is Patrick on for Chris. Danny, I had a quick follow up on lubricant supply. Is there a force majeure clause in your contract that allows you to source alternative lubricants if you were to be in an event where your primary supplier could not meet its obligations?
OPERATOR
Yeah. Hey Patrick, appreciate the question, but I'm not going to disclose what's in our contracts here publicly.
Tristan Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then I guess my main question is just on waste oil. I'm curious if you guys have seen signs the value of waste oil is moving up and to what extent do you anticipate that to serve as an offset for rising lubricant prices? And Mike, is there any way to sensitize the impact to company margin or the ticket increase needed to offset an increase in lubricant prices to help us understand the impact? So there's a couple of different embedded
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
questions in there, Patrick. I'll try to tease them out if
OPERATOR
I can follow them all so to your first question, yes, as oil prices
Danny Rivera (President and Chief Executive Officer)
go, so goes oil reclamation. That actually was a bit of a headwind on the take 5 margin in 2025 as we saw some oil reclamation give back in our flow through. And as oil prices go up, we would expect that to offset a little bit in 2026 here given the increase in oil prices.
OPERATOR
I don't think I'm going to get into specific dollar amounts other than to say we have historically had the ability
G
H
Okay, great. Thanks guys. Thanks.
B
Your next question comes from the line of Tristan Thomas Martin of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
H
Just one kind of follow up clarification question for Danny. When you call that moderation and new and value oriented customers, was that across all businesses and was that only about 25 or are you also seeing that in 26? Thanks.
E
So that comment was specific to our Take 5 business and it was specific coming into 2026. What I would say generally, I mean, each one of our industries performs slightly different, right? So those are the comments on Take five. I should note that, you know, there's two sides to the, to the sales equation with Take five.
D
There's traffic, which is what the comments
E
D
seen continue into 26.
E
H
All right, just a quick follow up. What do you think is driving that kind of the. I don't want to call it a rebound, but maybe the inflection and Mako following the softness?
E
D
of the change in trajectory on the
E
retail side has been better operational execution on our side.
H
Great, thank you.
B
Thank you. I'd now like to hand the call back to the management for closing remarks.
E
Great, thank you.
D
Ellie, we want to thank you again for your patience as we work through
E
the restatement with the rigor and accuracy that it required. As we close the call, there are a few key points I want to leave you with.
D
First, we have a stronger foundation.
E
We've invested in and will continue to invest in our leadership, our systems and our processes across driven. Second, we have a simpler and more focused business.
D
Through disciplined portfolio management, we've created a
E
business centered on non discretionary automotive services in North America.
D
Third, the business continues to execute against
E
our growth and cash Strategy. Adjusted EBITDA grew 7% in Q4 and pro forma for the pH Vitro divestiture.
D
Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% for the full year.
E
Again, we thank you for your time today.
B
Thank you for attending today's call. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.
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