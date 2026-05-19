Canaan Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Thank you. Operator. Hello everyone and welcome to our earnings conference call. Joining us today are Chairman and CEO Nangong Zhang and our Chief Financial Officer, Jin James Chang. Leo Wang, Vice President of Capital Markets and Corporate Development and Xi Zheng, Senior IR Manager will also be available during the question and answer session. Our CEO will start the call by providing an overview of the Company and performance highlights for the quarter. Our Chief Financial Officer will then provide details on the Company's operating and financial results for the period before we open up the call for your questions. Before we begin, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release. Today's call will include forward looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our outlook for the Company and statements that estimate or project future operating results and the performance of the Company. These statements speak only as of today and the Company assumes no obligation to revise any forward looking statements that may be made in today's press release, call or webcast. Except as required by law, these statements do not guarantee future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents we file with the securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual report on Form 20F, for information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements. In addition, during today's call, we will discuss both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures and certain non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures which we believe are useful as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. These non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or in isolation from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) results. You can find additional disclosures regarding these non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures, including reconciliations with comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) results in our earnings press release which is posted on the Company's website. With that, I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Nangong Jiang. Angie, please go ahead.

Thank you, Guy. Hello everyone, this is Nangong, CEO of Canaan. Thank you for joining our earnings conference call today. James, our CFO and I are here at our Singapore headquarters to share our financial results and recent business Updates for the first quarter of 2026 Q1 of 2026 was a very challenging quarter. Bitcoin prices dropped sharply from the height at the beginning of the year and the hash price fell to very low levels. As a result, miners around the world became much more cautious with their investment after entering the second quarter. The market saw some recovery, but the recovery has still been limited. At the same time, uncertainties related to the Middle east situation, energy prices, global liquidity and the policies continue to keep the industry in a cautious environment. For us, a company going through a transition period, this kind of environment created a lot of pressure. But today I want to focus less on the difficulties we faced and more on what we did during the difficult times. I believe investors want to see whether we have strong execution discipline, operations and ability to navigate through market cycles. In the first quarter we completed several concrete tasks. First, we completed the final stage of production delivery and revenue recognition for our large order from a leading North American customer while entering the market downturn with a relatively light inventory position. Second, we continued expanding our mining business which still generated positive cash contribution even under extremely low hash price conditions while further increasing our digital assets. Treasury. Third, we completed the acquisition of ABC projects through a share exchange transaction, obtaining a 49% equity interest in three energized and operating mining sites with low power costs in West Texas. Fourth, we continue to advancing the R&D of a 16 series and our next generation products to prepare for the next mining equipment update cycle. Fifth, we continue shifting the company's strategic focus from a pure mining machine business towards energy plus computing infrastructure. Taking together, these actions show that during a difficult market environment, we did not simply wait for the market to recover. Instead, we actively strengthened our survivability, improved our asset quality and expanded our long term strategic options. In the quarter we generated total revenues of 6.2.7 million US dollars in line with our previous guidance range. As of the end of the quarter we held 1808 bitcoins and 3952 Ethereum and our digital asset treasury reached another record high in mining machine sales. Industry demand was clearly under pressure. In the first quarter we sold 4.1 xhash per second of computing power with an average selling price of about 10.5 per terahash US dollar generating US$42.9 million in revenue. Many customers delayed purchase due to low hash price and high market uncertainty, and the market pricing also came under pressure. In this environment, we did not pursue short term growth through aggressive inventory buildup or lower quality orders. Instead, we placed higher priority on inventory control, cash flow management and order quality. This also reflects the operating discipline we have emphasized over the past several quarters. In Q4 of 2025 we captured the market window and secured a large North American order. With most of the deliveries completed in the first quarter of this year, we completed the final stage of execution. Through this the successful completion of this project, we further strengthened our brand reputation and customer base in the North American market. Mining machine business may not be the hottest story in the capital market today, but it remains the foundation of Kenya. As long as the Bitcoin network continues to operate and low cost power resources continue to exist around the world, miners will continue to need machines that are more efficient, more reliable and easy to deploy. Our job is is to run the mining machine business with stronger discipline and stay closer to the real needs of our customers. In the fourth quarter we continued advancing customized products and the system level solutions. Recently we expanded our collaboration with Kaiser by providing customized high density dashboard modules for its next generation emergent mining and computing systems. This type of partnership shows that leading customers are shifting from purchasing single standard manners to seeking integrated systems that are modular, maintainable, upgradable and adaptable to different operating scenarios. For Canaan, this is exactly where our long term strengths in ASIC design, system engineering, supply chain management and the global delivery can create value. In addition, as we announced earlier today, we stored approximately 8 megawatts of hydro cooled equipment to Nordic heating service provider to produce high grade hot water for district heating systems. Projects like this show that mining machines are gradually expanding beyond pure mining use cases into broader energy utilization scenarios. The combination of computing power, heat recovery and the local energy infrastructure is also an area we will continue to explore going forward in the consumer and SMB market. The main focus of Avenue Home series in the first half year has been channel expansion, customer reach and service system. Since the beginning of this year our home products have entered platforms including Best Buy, Canada's online channel and Amazon. The consumer market is very different from the industrial mining machine market. Customers are not only about heart rate but also about noise level, stability, product design, easy for installation and after the sales service. We are currently working on the product upgrades for several Avalon home models and hope to launch them in the second half this year. We hope that better products, stronger sales channels and the year and shopping season together can help this business line contribute to higher quality revenue. Now let me move to our mining business. The mining environment in the first quarter was also very challenging. In January during the weak winter storm across North America, we voluntarily powered down and hotel operations in the certain regions to prioritize electricity supply to local residents and the power grid. We want to be trusted and responsible partner with a flexible computing load for the grid rather than adding additional pressure to inferiority of greatest strength. More importantly, even under a low hash price environment, our mining business continue to show strong competitiveness. During the quarter we generated 257 bitcoins in total and recognized US$19.12 million in mining revenue. From a cash operating perspective, this business continued to contribute positive liquidity inflow to the company. By the end of the quarter our global installed hash rate reached 11x hash per second up 66% year over year and 11 quarter over quarter. Our operating base continue to expand while our power and hosting cost remained relatively competitive. In April, our non GV installed hash rate remained around 11xhash per second with an average OEM power cost of about 4.4 US cents per kilowatt hour. At the same time, the ABCGV program also add 4.82 extra hash per second of installed hash rate and 120 megawatts of installed power capacity. I believe these numbers show one important thing, the mining business still has value even during the low point of cycle. It helps us to accumulate BTC and help us better understand the real operational needs and the pain points of miners. More importantly, it helps us to build real power consumption and operational capabilities as we continue to advancing in energy and computing infrastructure in the future. The most important development this quarter was the ABC projects. In late February, we acquired 49% equity interest in Elbows Bear and the Chief Mountain projects in West Texas from Cypher through a share exchange transaction together with 6840 Avalon A15 Pro mining machines. The biggest advantage of the ABC projects is the highly competitive power cost which is below $0.03 US dollar per kilowatt hour. Because of this cost advantage, the products maintained strong profitability and high uptime even during period of bitcoin price volatility. Among the ABC projects, the Elbows site has successfully completed grid interconnection and now operates under a hybrid model combining behind the meter wind power and wind power, which significantly improved over uptime. We have also been working closely with our partner WINDHQ to steadily upgrade the mining fleets at the site. At the end of April, the project's installed hash rate increased from about 4.4 exit head per second to 4.82 exit head per second. In addition, the GV project also has potential for future power load expansion and we are currently evaluating related opportunities. Overall, the ABC projects operate under hybrid mining power model combining wind power and grid electricity with a total installed capacity of 120megawatts and the power cost below US$0.03 US dollar for kilowatt hour. The projects currently have an installed hash rate of approximately 4.82 exhaust per second. We have maintained a strong long term relationship with Cypher over the past years. The completion of the ABC project transaction also reflects our ability to take take over high quality assets released during the during Cyprus business transaction. Based on our long standing cooperation, we believe high quality power resources and the infrastructure capabilities will become increasingly important competitive advanced advantages in the industry over the long term. The completion of ABC projects not only future strengthened our footprint in North American energy and infrastructure, but also represented an important step in advancing our long term energy plus computing infrastructure strategy. Following the transaction, Cypher also became that became an important shareholder of cana, laying the foundation for deeper cooperation between the two parties in the future. This project has three important meaning for us. First, these are low cost power assets that are already energized, already operating and already generating computing power. In today's North American market, assets with real operations are much more valuable than pipeline opportunities on paper. Second project is concrete result for our energy strategy in future strengthens our access to low cost power resources, mining operation experience and the local partnership networks in the United States. Third, it also provides us with stronger infrastructure capabilities and greater strategic flexibilities as we continue to explore future AI and HPC opportunities regarding our energy pipeline. We have indeed made some meaningful and encouraging progress. However, at Responsible Public Company, we do not believe these developments have yet reached the disclosure milestones required for us to provide more specific detail publicly. So at this stage I cannot share too much additional information, but I can reform our strategic view. High quality power resources will become one of the most important barriers in future computing infrastructure. Our goal is to secure power infrastructure that is controllable, developable and operable in regions that are compliant close to major customer markets, large in scale, capable for long term grid connection and expandable over time. The United States remains one of our most important market. We hope that in the future, once project conditions become more mature and disclosure requirements are met, we will be able to provide the market with more concrete and substantial updates. Now let me talk about our R and D and products. In the fourth quarter of last year we officially launched the Avalon A16XP. It delivers up to 300th s per machine with energy efficiency as low as 12.8 draws per terahash. During the first quarter, some customers received simple units and begin testing Based on the feedback we have received so far, the A16 series has performed well in hash rate stability, energy efficiency, noise control and deployment capability. We have also seen growing attention from the mining community and the third party reviewers towards the A16 series which has been very encouraging for Our team. The A16 series will become the core of our future industrial mining machine product line. It is not only a performance upgrade but also represents our overall capabilities in system engineering, thermal design, firmware reliability and cost control. Advanced semiconductor process are becoming increasingly expensive and simply pursuing the lowest draws per terahash does not always deliver the best returns on investment for customers. We pay more attention to the products for life cycle economics for customers including machine pricing, power costs, operational stability, maintenance costs, delivery certainty and risk deal value. Because we have secured part of our key product capacity early and have maintained long term cooperation with our foundry and supply chain partners, we are still able to move forward with a 16 series mass production and the future product introductions in a more stable and cost controlled way. Even under the current environment where AI related demands is competing for advanced the semiconductor capacity for our mining machine delivery, we leverage manufacturing capacity across Malaysia, the United States and mainland China. This allow us to remain compliant while responding more flexibility to changes in the global trade environment and tariff policies. In particularly during the delivery of our large North American order. Our manufacturing quality control and logistics teams worked closely together and successfully handled the pressure from concentrated shipments and tight delivery schedules demonstrating the resilience and execution capabilities of our supply chain team. In addition, assembly capacity for our Avalon Home series has also been expanded to our Malaysia facility. Beyond the current A16 series, the R and D of our next generation products has also entered the final stage and some projects have recently completed tape out for technical validation. After we complete product testing and real operating conditions, we will disclose more detailed technical specifications to the market. We are confident in the performance improvements of our next generation products and we will continue to follow our principle. Customers are not just buying specifications but systems that can operate stably by deployed over the long term and generate stable and reliable returns. Today I also want to talk more systematically about AI and HPC strategy. As AI computing demand continues to grow rapidly, power resources, data centers and the computing infrastructure are becoming increasingly important. The market is also paying close attention to mining companies moving into AI and hphpc. We understand this interest. Many companies are talking about AI and HPC but I hope investors will see Kenyan's approach with will be steadier and more practical for AI and hpc. Our long term strategy has two major pillars. The first pillar is energy. The completion of the ABC project shows that we have already made real progress in energy and infrastructure. These are not conceptual pipeline projects, but assets that are already energized, already operating and already generating computing power and cash flow. At the same time, we are also advancing large scale and a more controllable power resource development. Our goal is to gradually build power infrastructure capabilities that are financable, developable and operable by the company in compliant regions that are close to key markets and have long term expansion potential. Energy infrastructure products usually take a long time. The process from permitting land acquisition and the grid connection to construction and operational all requires time. Therefore, we will not make over aggressive promises based on the short term market sentiment. But once these projects are completed, step by step, we believe that will become one of the most important long term modes for our future computing infrastructure strategy. The second pillar is computing systems. Over the past decade, Canaan has been deeply involved in ASIC design, mining, machine development, large scale delivery and real world mining operations. We are familiar with turning high density computing equipment into products that are standardized, modelized, mass production, remotely manageable and easy to deploy at scale. We believe broader AI and HPC infrastructure infrastructure in the future will increasingly require these same capabilities. Our thinking is how to gradually make AI computing systems, which may become the largest source of new computing demand in the future, more like mining machines with scalable development, standardized operations and clear economic models. This process will not happen overnight, but we believe the direction is becoming increasingly clear. I don't believe BTC Mining and AIHPC are completely separate businesses. For Kina, blockchain computing is a proven workload day that already generates cash contribution and help us validate power assets and operational capabilities. AI and HPC represent future computing demand with larger scale and higher infrastructure standards. The company's transformation is already fully underway. Internally, our power infrastructure planning is being designed for long term and high higher density computing demand while our chip and system capabilities are also gradually expanding toward broader computing platforms. But at this stage we prefer to spend less time talking about concepts and more time building real assets, products and engineering capabilities. What we want to do is gradually expand our existing strengths in mining energy, chip and system engineering into broader AI and the blockchain computing infrastructure. We believe the right approach is to first build a strong foundation in power resources and operations and then gradually integrate new types of computing system when the timing is right. In this way, the company can continue benefiting from the cash contribution and the flexible load value of BTC mining while also creating long term opportunities in AIHPC and in variable and settlement enabled digital economic network in the future. This path fits well with the foundation we have have built over the years. We believe we already know where the industry is heading in the future. Scarce resources will gradually shift from GPUs themselves to compliant low cost power dispatchable loads, domestic specific architecture based AI computing systems and long term operational capabilities. The hardest part is finding the right path from where we are today to the future. What we do now, including the ABC projects, direct power pipeline development, chip design, system engineering and organizational efficiency improvements. This essentially building the foundation for that path. Finally, I want to talk about about our organization and the cost structure. Since the fourth quarter of last year we have continued optimizing our organization. In Q1 of 2026. The result of these efforts already started to appear in our operation operating expenses. Moving forward, we will continue to focus our resources on core products, key projects and areas that can build long term competitive advantages. At the same time, we are also introducing AI tools more deeply across the company including R and D collaboration, coding and testing, supply chain planning, financial analysis, customer support and operational measurement. My view on AI is very practical. AI is not only a market that we may serve in the future, but also a tool that helps us to improve our own organizational efficiency. Today we want to achieve more, go deeper and deliver higher quality work with linear organization. Going forward, we will continue managing expenses with stronger discipline while improving business responsiveness and its future efficiency. We believe these are critical capabilities for the company to successfully navigate industry cycles. In March this year, James and I also purchased companies ads in the open market using our personal funds. The amount itself is not a key point. What matters is that management stands on the same side as all shareholders. Today's market environment is indeed challenging, but we remain confident in the company's long term direction and our ability to execute. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we remain cautious. Although bitcoin price and hash price have recovered somewhat from the lows to the first quarter, in the first quarter, miners globally are still taking a conservative approach to the investment. In addition, energy prices and the geographic and the geopolitical uncertainties may continue to affect customer decisions. Therefore, we expect total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 to be between US$35 million and US$45 million. This outlook is based on the current market and operating conditions and actual results may differ due to changes in market conditions, policies, bitcoin prices and customer demand. In the short term, Canada is still going through a difficult transition period. We do not avoid this reality, but I also want to make it clear that the company is not standing still, we are reducing inventory, controlling costs, advancing new products, expanding sales channels, strengthening money operations, securing low cost power resources, advancing our US Power infrastructure pipeline and exploring long term opportunities in AI and GPC computing systems. The industry cycle will continue to fluctuate and market sentiment will continue to change. But we can control but what we can control are our execution discipline, cost structure, product asset quality and long term direction. As long as we continue improving in these areas, we believe Canaan will become stronger in the next cycle. That concludes my remarks. Thank you again for your continuous part. I will now turn the call over to our CFO James to discuss our financial results in more detail. Go ahead.

Thank you Angie and good day everyone. This is James speaking in our Singapore headquarters. As Angie highlighted, the first quarter of 2026 was defined by significant volatility. Global liquidity was tightening and the Middle east geopolitical conflicts were escalated during the quarter. Together with energy price rises and regulation bumps, Bitcoin entered the year trading near $95,000 level in the middle of January before experiencing a quick decline and bottoming at approximately $66,000 in early March. This fluctuation of Bitcoin price directly impacted industry wide mining economics and hash price, forcing a cautious wait and see posture across the institutional sector. Despite these headwinds, our operational performance demonstrates our resilience of going through industry cycles. We successfully delivered total revenue within our guided range, we increased revenue from our North American sales and we strengthened our mining operations by securing a 49% membership interest in three high quality mining projects. At the same time, we also de risked our inventory position through the accrued write down, continuing to optimize our operational efficiency by continuous expense control. Collectively, these actions allow us to remain lean and agile, positioning us to navigate ongoing market volatility and prepare to capture future high margin opportunities as the cycle eventually turns. Moving on to our financial performance, we delivered a total revenue of $63 million in the first quarter which was within our guided range. Our product revenue contributed $43 million to the top line. This represents a sequential decline because of the market environment change from Q4 to Q1. North American customers contributed over 80% of total product sales which increased from 75% in the last quarter. During the quarter we sold 4.1 exahash per second of computing power at an average price of $10.50 per terahash per second. Within product revenue, our Avalon Home Series generated $2.7 million. As we continue to invest in China Channel development for this segment, our mining business generated $19 million in revenue. While this figure reflects the lower Bitcoin prices during the quarter, the business continues to serve as a consistent engine for our asset accumulation. By maintaining our mining activities throughout the market cycle, we are effectively strengthening our digital asset treasury and building long term value for our shareholders. Turning to our mining operations, we concluded the first quarter with a total installed hash rate of 11 exahash per second, up 11% from Q4 last year and this indicates a year on year growth of 66%. The growth is mainly driven by our development in North America. In Q1.26 we have expanded our installed mining hash rate in North America 7.7 times. Of Q1.25, North America's occupation increased from 11.5% to 53.6% in our quarterly global hash rate. This is fully aligned with our set strategy of continuously investing in mining operations in North America. This has not Even included another 4.4-exahash installed hashrate in the JV Corporation acquired from Cypher Digital in February as we own 49% of the interest. As part of our hold of strategy, we ended the quarter with 1,808 bitcoin and 3,952 ethereums on our balance sheet. With the production of 257 bitcoins in this quarter, the total market value of our Bitcoin holdings stood at $121 million as of March 31, 2026. This growing reserve serves as a key pillar of our balance sheet strength. With the recent price recovery toward $77,000 level, the market value of Bitcoin holdings has increased to nearly $140 million. I would like to address our gross loss of $23 million this quarter, which was entirely driven by a $25 million non cash inventory write down entering product cost. Excluding this impact, our adjusted gross profit was approximately $1 million representing a breakeven adjusted gross margin. This accounting treatment was due to continuous pricing pressure and aligned our inventory cost structure with the market environment, moving to our financial efficiency. Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $31 million, an 11% reduction from last quarter and an 18% reduction from $38 million in the same period last year. This improvement reflects our efforts to streamline the organization across all functions and our set discipline to control expenses. Specifically, research and development expenses were $15 million down 19% year over year. Selling expenses were lowered to $1 million down 59% year over year and general and administrative expenses were reduced to $15 million down 11% year over year. These Expenditure reductions are the direct result of our ongoing commitment to eliminating non essential spending and focusing our resources on core strategic priorities. By all matters, we have built a leaner and more cycle resilient organization. Now I would like to provide more details on the non cash items that impacted our bottom line results this quarter we recorded a $41 million fair value loss on our digital assets holding. This reflects the significant bitcoin price fluctuation which declined from a approximately $87,000 by the year end of 2025 to 67,000 by the end of the first quarter of 2026. I want to emphasize that this is a market to market accounting adjustment and does not represent a realized cash loss as we continue to hold these assets on our balance sheet. Consistent with industry practice, these fair value changes are included in our adjusted EBITDA cash. Consequently, our adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $76 million reflecting the combined impact of the operational environment and the period end reevaluation of our digital assets. Regarding our liquidity, we ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $43 million. On the cash outflow side, we allocated $57 million during the quarter for manufacturing and operation to support our global supply chain, $6 million in wafer procurement payments to secure future production capacity and $2 million for share repurchases. These strategic expenditures were partially offset by $28 million in total cash inflows which mainly consisted of sales, collection, ADR rebate and a value added tax refund. The sequential decrease in our cash balance from $81 million last quarter was primarily driven by collection timing and our planned capital outlays. This position has already been changed as we have collected $42 million in cash receivables from miners sales in April. This post quarter cash recovery demonstrates that our liquidity remains healthy and provides a solid foundation to navigate near term market conditions while remaining prepared to capture future opportunities. I would also like to provide more details on the Project ABC acquisition that closed in late February. This transaction was structured as a share for Asset Exchange where we issued approximately 54 million ADSes with a total fair value of $25 million. This consideration was allocated between two key assets 14 million as the equity investment for 49% of stake in the JV comprising Albert's Bear and Chief Mountain and $11 million for the 6840 A15Pro mining units now recognized as part of our PPE property, plant and equipment. By utilizing an entirely share based structure, we secured 100 megawatts of high quality North American power infrastructure with Electricity costs below $0.03 per kilowatt hour without cash outlay. This approach allowed us to preserve our liquidity while onboarding Cypher. As a strategic shareholder, we view this project as a highly capital efficient deployment of our equity that significantly strengthens our North American footprint and cements our long term partnership with Cypher. We remain anchored in long term strategy that prioritizes structural resilience and asset quality over short term market fluctuations. While we maintain a cautious and disciplined stance for the upcoming quarter, the fundamental value of our linear cost structure and derisked balance sheet will become increasingly evident as this industry cycle evolves. By securing critical infrastructure and optimizing our manufacturing operations, we have built a platform that is prepared to capture the next wave of institutional growth. Moving forward, we will continue to safeguard our liquidity and leverage our technological hedge to drive sustainable value. Given the headwinds and uncertainties in Q2, we are taking a very prudent approach to provide our guidance, we estimate our revenue would be 35 million to 45 million dollars. This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a courtesy to other investors and analysts who may wish to ask a question, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up if you have any additional questions after the Q and A session. The investor relations team will be available after the call for the benefit of all participants on today's call. If you wish to ask a question to management in Chinese, please immediately repeat your question in English. If you wish to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one.

Thank you. Thank you. Good morning. Let me start with the Legion because that is the most important part. We want to do this. We are building power resources in short term. I think mining is the best immediate load for the power. It is simple, fast to deploy and flexible in long term. These power resources and our partner network can become our entry point into AI HPC infrastructure. This is already underway. On the last earning call I as Canaan was in transformation only three Months has passed. We already have future progress. We believe we will continue to show progress step by step on the chips. We have long Personally I have long been looking for for a way to turn large scale highly dedicated AI workloads into ASIC friendly workloads closer to the mining computation. Today for the end state I think that direction is almost certain. For many years we were searching for the right path. Now the path is that can truly use our ASIC design strengths. It became much clearer. So in summary for a question. The summary is very simple. We want to build around energy computing infrastructure and specialized ASIC design. Mining gave us the starting load. AI HPC gave us the long term opportunity. Yeah. And about the partners. Yeah, I think the. Yeah, I think the specific sites will always have their own design but the due development cooperate with other partners is an important model for us. The value is not only about putting money and AI HPC in the same place. The bigger value is time based load management. When AI HPC needs power or when total power is limited, mining can really slow. When there is excess power, low pricing or AI HPC demand is in a low use period, mining can wrap up and in some cases run at a high performance. So the economic benefit is clear because mining machine is relatively low cost and clean load. So more importantly it has social value grades like stable controllable loads. And this model can help power assets, the grid and computing customers to work together more efficient. Yeah, I hope answer our question. Yeah, thank you.

I really want to see more but we sit down with our compliance advisors and agree that it's better to announce details after some important commercial and legal documents are formally signed with the grid and our partners. There is certainly there is still uncertainty as always with large power products. But our target, what we are working on is very clear. We want to. We want sites that can support both mining and AI HPC and also have scale, have a low power cost and give us enough control to lead the project ourselves. So today I will not disclose the site count capacity or by stage or status but I can say the work is moving faster very quick and our direction is unchanged. Thank you. Thanks guys. I'll have back in the queue.

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my question. So appreciate all the color on the ABC acquisition. I was just kind of curious talking about the power pipeline. If you could talk about maybe if there are potential opportunities out there similar to that one. Maybe acquire whether it's a stake or a full project from a previous miner or someone that was mining bitcoin there and just kind of what you're seeing in the market for potential opportunities similar to that one. Thank you.

Yeah, I think the ABC acquisition has been very good for us. It gives us directly exposure to high quality, low cost power US Texas. The electricity cost is below 3 cents per kilowatt hour. So the project remains resilient even when the bitcoin and hash price are volatile. Operationally, ABC has been one of our strongest sites. We saw very high uptime. We also been upgrading our miners with Wind hq. By the end of April the hash rate had increased from 4.4 to 4.82 exahash per second. Also the Airbus side also added grid connection which improves uptime through a hybrid wind plus grid structure. This project provides our low cost power and execution matter. We will keep looking for similar assets and the larger upstream opportunities. Yeah, thank you. Super helpful.

Thank you. Yeah, I think for the. You know, currently I think we are under some pressure but let me see. But this year our home was hit by some policy changes in some important markets. For example, China strengthened restricts on mining products later last year and other countries also had policy changes. This made us more aware that compliance and a stable market must be our main battlefield. So this year our focus has been channel building and product development. In the second half we have plans to launch several new products and several upgrade elite models upgrades. We are also building channels that match a more complete product line. We hope that can support for higher revenue in the second half. Also the gross margin is still good on our product quality. I encourage you to look at the community and KOL reviews on YouTube. I think in whole mining product line we believe we are far ahead. And yeah, and also about the expansion in home series. Yeah, we have plans. Great.

Yes, good morning. You mentioned that we have seen a pickup in the price of bitcoin during the second quarter and that that had caused some recovery in the bitcoin mining equipment market, but it has been limited. If you could just provide some perspective on this. In the past when we've seen significant drawdowns in the price of bitcoin and then a recovery, to what extent does bitcoin need to recover and then stay at higher levels before you begin to see an increase in demand for your products? Thank you.

Yeah, I think first we're talking a little bit about the bitcoin Bitcoin price. Yeah, I think, you know, I think the two new hikes last year have partly related to a weak US dollar last year. It's not a very typical breakout cycle. So this year from a technical perspective, Bitcoin has shown some patterns of falling to break higher and then pulling back. Yeah, and I think currently in Q1 our ASP is about 10.$5 per terahash. Currently because the root demand, supply imbalance and hash price decrease, the the ASP is really under pressure. But in my experience if there are some index I can tell you to observe the recovery of the machines market, I think it's about the hash price. Currently I think the half price is about 30 some dollars per day. So it's quite low. When the hash price grows to like 40 to 45 then you will observe a significant market recovery for the many machines and the market will be crazy when the hash rights hit 55 and you can check the number on website in real time. Yeah, so I think in the last month before the Middle Eastern situation, the hash price is climbing slowly but steadily to close to 40, that is drop back in the last few weeks. So I think that the market still needs some more time to have a real recovery. Thank you.

Yeah, this question is about inventory. To be very honest, this time we entered the bear market with relatively light inventory compared to the previous cycles like the end of 2022 or early 2023. At that time our inventory was higher than this cycle just because in Q4 we locked the giant order and we delivered in Q4 and early quarter one so actually our inventory is not high. But for certain older generation machines we still have some inventory and we lower down the price. We try to clear that inventory within quarter two. I think that's the plan. It seems like the semiconductor sector is in fierce competition with AI related applications. They are occupying more and more wafer capacity. That's why for the second half we still need to prepare for the waivers for our supply and make sure the demand can be covered. And we don't believe the market will continue to be very quiet like the quarter one, quarter two and with all this, all this news like clarity be approved by the banking committee and we will see clarity go to the senator and eventually we will see second half. The bitcoin price has the possibility of going up. At that time the machine demand could recover. So we better prepare for that. So even currently our inventory structure is not bad. It's quite light and the cash flow is good. But still we would like to prepare for second half. Yeah, I will add some quotes on this. Our Production preparation for a 16 is ready. The tests are public. You can check it on YouTube. I mentioned also the product performance is real and strong. So yeah, and another information is most our prepared wafers are for existing. So even currently we have low inventory. But if the market improves we are in a good position to respond. Thank you, I appreciate that. What are you seeing in minor demand outside the US which international markets are showing strongest today? I think after us we have some customers from Europe like we have cooperate with district hot water providing for their homes. I think we just announced today about 8 megawatts orders from our European customers. And also we have same likely customers from other countries that I don't want to mention. So but I think today other regions still have opportunities but near term the US is still the main focus because this is where we see that most important they have power mining fleets and the AI HPC infrastructure. Yeah, they remain the most important part for managed house. Thank you,

Yeah, I think we already cooperated with the technical line and their R&D department from tether for some really long time. So yeah, I think the customized development service like Taija you just mentioned just as they need more than standard machines. So we build, we do CORND and build specialized customized modules using the different balls to our mass production model. And also we provide software and hardware system level solutions for them. And also they take the development by themselves for very significant part. Yeah. So by this I think we, I think we are close, quite close to have. Some mass production contracts. Yeah. So this is what we have here today. I hope we can do some announcements after. After the last one. Yeah. So the other thing is we are doing open source. We have already released the code and we will continue to improve the quality of our open source work. So Tidal is a pioneer customer but sure, I think they are not the lab for the third party solutions. I think Canaan is clearly one of the friendliest manufacturer. We provide open source code for software and we also can sell chips. So we want to wear provide the most easy way for our partners to build their own system. And I think it will be more and more friendly in the future. Yeah, thank you.