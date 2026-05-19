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May 19, 2026 9:33 AM 41 min read

Canaan Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wyn2x8te/

Summary

Canaan reported Q1 2026 revenues of $62.7 million, aligning with guidance, despite a challenging market environment influenced by Bitcoin price declines and geopolitical uncertainties.

The company completed delivery and revenue recognition of a large North American order and expanded its mining business, maintaining positive cash flow even amidst low hash prices.

Canaan acquired a 49% stake in three mining sites in West Texas, leveraging low power costs, and is advancing R&D for its A16 series and next-gen products, focusing on energy plus computing infrastructure.

Operational highlights include a total installed hash rate increase to 11 exahash per second and maintaining a strong digital asset treasury with 1,808 Bitcoins and 3,952 Ethereum.

Management remains cautious for Q2, projecting revenues between $35 million and $45 million, emphasizing disciplined cost control, inventory management, and strategic focus on long-term energy and computing infrastructure growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Canaan S first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the management prepared remarks, we will have a question and answer session. Please note that this event is being recorded now. I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Gwyn Lauber, Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead, Gwyn.

Gwyn Lauber (Investor Relations)

Nangong Jiang

Jin James Chang (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Logan Henan (Equity Analyst)

One. Your first question comes from the line of Logan Henan from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking our question first. Can you just help us educate us again on how CANA is strategically positioned to secure and develop power for HPC infrastructure. And will you be making any upcoming hires or working with a development partner to make this transition?

Nangong Jiang

Logan Henan (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thank you. That was very helpful. Then one more Is there any additional color you can provide into your pipeline? Maybe how many sites are in that gigawatt? What stage are these sites in? Are they under exclusivity? Development, due diligence, any color there and the current steps being made would be great. Thank you.

Nangong Jiang

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question. Your Next question comes from the line of Ben Summers from btig. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ben Summers

Nangong Jiang

Ben Summers

And then my next question, just kind of given the current market conditions and the outlook you guys provided, how do you think about the future growth for the Avalon home series? And just kind of curious on what you're seeing from the demand profile for those rigs.

Nangong Jiang

Ben Summers

Thank you for taking my questions and thanks for the update.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question. The question Comes from Mark Palmer from benchmark Stonex. Please go ahead.

Mark Palmer

Nangong Jiang

Mark Palmer

Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question. And the question comes from Michael Donovan from Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Michael Donovan

Hi MG and James, thanks for taking my questions. Can you Discuss how much a 15 series inventory remains in terms of exahash? How should we think about the timeline for ramping a 16 production?

Nangong Jiang

Michael Donovan

appreciate it. And G and James,

OPERATOR

thank you. We will take our next question. The next question comes from Nick Giles from B Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Nick Giles

Yeah, thanks Operator. Hi Ng. Hi James. If you could speak to. Yeah, hi. I was wondering if you could speak to the tether relationship and just touch on, you know, maybe just a little bit more on the economics of that deal and how could this expand. I believe that the agreement includes an option for additional volume but just wanted to get a better sense for the overall revenue opportunity in this partnership. Thanks.

Nangong Jiang

Nick Giles

Great. Thank you so much Angie.

Nick Giles

I really appreciate the update this morning.

Nangong Jiang

Thank you.

OPERATOR

As there are no further questions now, we would like to close the call. Thank you once again for joining today. If you have further questions, please feel free to reach the company through the contact information provided on its IR website.

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