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May 19, 2026 9:25 AM 35 min read

Transcript: KE Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ryatk9km/

Summary

KE Holdings reported a significant increase in non-GAAP operating profit to 1.67 billion RMB for Q1 2026, marking a 45.1% year-over-year increase and 416.2% quarter-over-quarter rise.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives to balance scale and efficiency, including technology-driven empowerment and refining debt operations.

Despite a year-over-year decline in revenue, operational efficiency improved, with non-GAAP net profit margin reaching a record high over the past seven quarters.

The company spent approximately $195 million on share repurchases, reflecting confidence in its sustainable development and commitment to shareholder returns.

KE Holdings experienced a decline in GDV and revenue due to a high base effect from the previous year but achieved improvements in contribution margins across key business lines.

The company emphasized strategic restructuring and AI-driven improvements to enhance decision-making capabilities in its service offerings.

Management highlighted significant progress in their home renovation and leasing businesses, focusing on improving underlying capabilities and profitability.

The company anticipates continued year-over-year margin improvements and emphasized the importance of long-term strategic planning over short-term gains.

Full Transcript

Xu Tao (Chief Financial Officer)

CEO

Xu Tao (Chief Financial Officer)

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