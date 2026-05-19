Eagle Materials Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Eagle Materials reported record revenue of $2.3 billion for fiscal 2026, with earnings per share of $13.16. The company returned over $400 million to shareholders.
Significant strategic investments include modernizing the Mountain Cement and Duke Oklahoma Wallboard plants, aimed at reducing costs, improving reliability, and expanding capacity.
The company is bullish on long-term structural tailwinds supporting their industries despite current demand being below peak levels. They expect to benefit from future demand increases due to their low-cost production advantages.
Cement volumes increased by 8% due to strong infrastructure spending and data center projects, while aggregate volumes reached a record 6.6 million tons.
The company has locked in energy costs for fiscal 2027, insulating it from near-term disruptions. Wallboard sales volumes are steady, with price increases expected in response to rising freight costs.
Eagle Materials strengthened its balance sheet by issuing $750 million in senior notes, improving liquidity and capital structure alignment with strategic investments.
Management remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, emphasizing strategic growth initiatives, asset maintenance, and shareholder returns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day everyone and welcome to Eagle Materials fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. This call is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the call over to Eagle Materials' President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Hack. Mr. Hack, please go ahead.
Michael Hack (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone. Please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw the question, please press star then two. Our first question comes from Trey Grooms with Stevens. Please go ahead.
Trey Grooms (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Craig, Michael and Alex and congrats on the strong finish to the fiscal year, particularly on the margin performance maybe starting there. Could you walk us through some of the key puts and takes on the margins across the segments this quarter?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Trey Grooms (Equity Analyst)
Yep, very good. And you know, on that cement volume strength in the quarter, could you talk a little bit about some of the drivers there and maybe what you're seeing from just kind of an underlying demand perspective as we move into the seasonally stronger part of the building season?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Trey Grooms (Equity Analyst)
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Trey Grooms (Equity Analyst)
All right, makes sense. And thanks a lot for taking my questions. I'll pass it on. And best of luck.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Anthony Pettinari with Citi. Please go ahead.
Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Just following up on Trey's question and there's a little bit in the release about this, but could you maybe give any more color in terms of quantifying the impact of diesel and freight costs and maybe just kind of remind us how much you're buying directly? How much is sort of like a pass through versus having to raise prices in the open market.
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)
Okay. That's very helpful. And then maybe just one follow up. I know you don't have as much exposure to imports from a cement perspective as some other companies, but given the rise in fuel costs and challenges in ocean freight, are you seeing cement imports come in at a higher cost or meaningful impact there?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Pettinari (Equity Analyst)
I'll turn it over.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Tim Natanerz with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Tim Natanerz (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. There's some views out there that data center demand is the real reason why Q1 volumes have been so strong. And I'm just wondering what you think of that. I know you mentioned that on the cement side, I know you mentioned that there are easier comps and other factors, but can you drill down a little bit more on what you're seeing on the data center side and remind us how big it is for your end markets?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Adam Thallheimer with Thompson Davis. Please go ahead.
Adam Thallheimer (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, guys. Nice quarter.
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Adam.
Adam Thallheimer (Equity Analyst)
Craig, can you give a little bit more color on the April 1st cement price increases? And then on the wallboard side, what's the chance that wallboard pricing bottoms here in the near term?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Thallheimer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, Craig, you mentioned CapEx this year is around $500 million plus or minus. I'm just curious, what would that be if you stripped out the two big capital projects and you just had maintenance capex and then once the two big capital projects are done, what will the maintenance capex be in perpetuity?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Thallheimer (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thanks, Craig.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Philip Ng with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, congrats on the strong quarter. I think on the wallboard side of things, the previous two quarters your volumes lagged industry considerably. So that trend reversed pretty nicely. Were there any one offs that's driving that, like with rebates and how contracts Were set up or are you seeing a nice catch up here? You're recapping some share at this point?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
No, Phil, I don't think anything we would call out. I think as we talked about a year ago, we outperformed the industry because of some regional benefits and things like that. But this was just in the last couple of quarters. We're just a normalization of that. So not surprised to see us performing in line with the industry.
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Okay, helpful. Craig, any early read on how trends are shaping up in April, May? I mean housing's still been pretty choppy, but any color in terms of order patterns on the wallboard side, look, as
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
you said, you know, housing, it's hard. The crystal ball there isn't real clear. You know, it's clear over a broader time period we need to build significantly more homes in the US we're significantly under built. You know, how that trend happens over the next six to nine months I think is still a little unclear, but certainly over a broader time period we see a lot of upside for that business, both volume, price and therefore margins.
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Philip Ng (Equity Analyst)
Okay, very helpful, Appreciate it, Craig.
OPERATOR
Our next question will come from Tim Natanerz with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Tim Natanerz (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. I just wanted to also ask if you could share some thoughts on some of the chatter recently about gas tax holidays on the federal and state level and also the proposed replacement for IIJA and how you think that will impact Egle and the industry.
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Natanerz (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate it. And if I could, if you think past the current heavy capex cycle, could you remind us about how you're thinking about capital allocation, anything juicy in terms of the pipeline for acquisitions or if you could give us a high level characterization of the M and A outlook?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Tim Natanerz (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Tyler Brown with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Tyler Brown (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, guys.
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, Craig.
Tyler Brown (Equity Analyst)
I think between Mountain Cement and Duke, you're going to spend maybe 760 million on those projects. And I know that those projects are kind of both growth and kind of maintenance in nature, but by the time we get to think about maybe fiscal 29, is there a return on that capital that we should think about conceptually? I mean, is there a way to think about we deploy 760 at some EBITDA multiple or is there just any way to think about that off into the future?
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Tyler Brown (Equity Analyst)
And then this is a bit more of a minutia question I suppose, but you mentioned earlier that the paper board plant is running very well and it's no doubt if you look at the EBIT contribution of that plant. But big picture, is that 40 million of EBIT a good run rate or was there a favorable setup this last year with revenue and cost mismatching or just any color there? Just think about the longer term model.
Craig Kessler (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
Tyler Brown (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Thanks guys.
Michael Hack (President and Chief Executive Officer)
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Michael Hack for any closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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