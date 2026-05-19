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May 19, 2026 9:22 AM 27 min read

Bilibili Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zprk2zfn/

Summary

Bilibili reported a 7% year-over-year growth in total revenues to RMB 7.5 billion, with a gross profit up 9% and a gross margin of 37.1%.

The company achieved a 30% year-over-year increase in advertising revenue, driven by high user engagement and AI-integration efforts.

User engagement metrics were strong, with average daily time spent increasing by 11 minutes year over year and total user time spent rising 19%.

AI investments focused on enhancing video understanding, distribution, and creation, contributing to user growth and improved advertising efficiency.

Game revenues faced a 12% decline year-over-year, but new titles are in development, with positive feedback received from soft launches.

Bilibili maintained its strategy of long-term game operations, focusing on creating games that resonate with the younger generation.

The company completed a US dollar 200 million share repurchase program and is considering renewing it to enhance shareholder returns.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth, with a focus on leveraging AI to drive efficiencies and innovation across its businesses.

Full Transcript

Chen

Sam

Lincoln Kong (Equity Analyst)

Chen

What's really driving our user growth and time span is still Bilibili's rich supply of high quality content and our very unique community experience. AI doesn't change that fundamental logic. If anything, it's making our strength even stronger. So from a high quality content supply perspective, as I mentioned last quarter, AI is bringing greater leverage. Sa.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, please remain on the line. Your conference will resume shortly.

Chen

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Daniel Chun of JP Morgan. Please ask your question. Daniel, your line is open.

Daniel Chun (Equity Analyst)

So my question is on the advertising revenue. So we see that the ad revenue growth accelerates to 30% year via in the first quarter which is very strong. May we know which industry or the ads product actually exceed your expectation? Also, how should we expect the outlook for the second quarter and the full year advertising revenue? Thank you.

Chen

Chen

So to summarize, we remain confident in maintaining a very healthy advertising growth for the rest of the year. Thank you Operator. Next question please. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Yang Liu of Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question. Yang, your line is open.

Yang Liu (Equity Analyst)

Chen

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Xue Qing Zhang of cicc. Please ask your question. Xue Ting, your line is open.

Xue Qing Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Thanks management for taking my question and my question about financials last quarter company mentioned that it would increase investments in AI commencement progress achieved so far. When should we expect to see meaningful returns from its AI investments? Also, could you provide some color on the outlook for OPEX and the CAPEX related to AI as well as the margin outlook for the second quarter and the full year? Thank you.

Sam

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