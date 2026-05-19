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May 19, 2026 9:21 AM 18 min read

Dye &amp; Durham Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) reported third-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/mEdXo9eoV9j

Summary

DND reported a revenue decline of 12.3% for Q3 fiscal 2026, attributed to market downturns and divestiture impacts, but noted growth in banking technology.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 19%, primarily due to revenue impacts and increased professional fees, although cost-saving measures helped stabilize margins.

The company is executing a transformation program focused on Product Innovation, Commercial Excellence, Operations, and Financial Discipline, with significant progress noted.

DND launched new legal technology platforms and secured significant contracts, demonstrating strong momentum in product innovation and customer engagement.

Management emphasized ongoing cost optimization efforts, including global operational streamlining and office footprint reduction, expected to realize $17-19 million in savings over two years.

Future guidance includes continued focus on product development, customer acquisition, and strategic cost management to drive long-term EBITDA growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

OPERATOR

DND Stakeholders I'll now turn the call over to George Sivin.

George Sivin (Chief Executive Officer)

George Sivin (Chief Executive Officer)

George Sivin (Chief Executive Officer)

Sandra Bell (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

George Sivin (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

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