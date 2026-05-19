Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 19, 2026 9:12 AM 34 min read

Hesai Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v322eo5z/

Summary

Hesai Gr announced a strategic partnership with Mercedes Benz for Level 3 autonomy, marking a significant milestone in their LiDAR technology leadership.

The company unveiled its new AI algorithm integrated spatial intelligence device, Cosmo, which aims to expand beyond LiDAR into physical AI, with early customer traction and potential for high margins.

Financially, Hesai Gr reported a 30% year-over-year revenue increase to RMB681 million in Q1 2026, with a strong outlook for the rest of the year, projecting further revenue growth and sustained profitability.

Full Transcript

Operator

Hello ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Hesai Group first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. Please note that today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to our first speaker today, Guanting Shi, the company's Head of Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Guanting Shi (Head of Capital Markets)

David Lee

Andrew Pham

Operator

Tina Howe (Equity Analyst)

David Lee

Tina Howe (Equity Analyst)

Thanks David.

Operator

Your next question comes from Tim Hsao with Morgan Stanley.

Tim Hsao (Equity Analyst)

David Lee

Tim Hsao (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much for sharing all the details, David. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Nora Min with ubs.

Nora Min (Equity Analyst)

Hi, this is Nora Min from ubs. Thank you for taking my question. So my question is about your progress of the humanoid robot actuator business. So, and what do you think is the current technical bottleneck and who are your potential customers? Also are the actuators for the body or hand? Thank you,

David Lee

Nora Min (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, David.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jesse Lowe with Bank of America securities.

Jesse Lowe (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thank you for taking my question. My question is around the strategic growth initiatives as well. Could you talk about the ASP revenue and also margin on both the COSMO and also robotic actuator modules?

Operator

Thank you for the question.

Andrew Pham

Jesse Lowe (Equity Analyst)

Sure. Thank you very much Andrew.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dan Lin Ren with cicc.

Dan Lin Ren

David Lee

Dan Lin Ren

Thanks David. It's very clear from me. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jeff Chung with Citi.

Jeff Chung (Equity Analyst)

Hi David, what's the updated 2 to 6 revenue forecast right now and how much SGI contribution to the three year revenue? First question and secondly, if we take out the 100 million RMB revenue from SGI in the second quarter, the core revenue excluding SGI Q1Q growth will become 18%. Would that be a little bit conservative? And finally, any volume guidance for the second quarter. Thank you,

Andrew Pham

Operator

Your next question comes from Zhang Yu with Hotai Securities.

Zhang Yu (Equity Analyst)

Hi Management, this is Zhang Yu from Huay Thai Security. I have a question about ASP. How do we interpret the ongoing decline in LiDAR ASP and what's your long term outlook for pricing as market matures?

Andrew Pham

Zhang Yu (Equity Analyst)

Thank you Andrew. Thanks for your insights. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jia Liu with boci.

Jia Liu (Equity Analyst)

David Lee

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Wan Tingxi for closing remarks.

Guanting Shi (Head of Capital Markets)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact our IR team. This concludes today's call. We look forward to speaking to you again next quarter. Thank you and goodbye.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved