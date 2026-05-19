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May 19, 2026 9:04 AM 22 min read

ATRenew Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1ALqoqas

Summary

ATRenew reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with total net revenues reaching RMB 6.16 billion, a 32.4% year-over-year increase, driven by 1P broad tech revenue growth of 34.4%.

The company improved its profitability, with non-GAAP operating profit growing 70.2% year-over-year to RMB 190 million, and the non-GAAP operating profit margin expanding to 3.16%.

Strategic initiatives included strengthening the 1P-centric strategy, expanding face-to-face fulfillment services to 80%, and increasing compliant refurbishment revenue by 76.1% year-over-year.

ATRenew continued its partnership with JD.com to enhance trade-in solutions, achieving a 70% share in trade-in orders through the JD sourcing channel.

The company expanded its multi-category recycling services across 966 stores and plans further expansion to self-operated AHS stores and franchisees.

For Q2 2026, ATRenew anticipates total revenues between RMB 6.24 billion and RMB 6.34 billion, representing a 25% to 27% year-over-year increase.

Management highlighted ongoing efforts to optimize store locations, increase fulfillment capabilities, and leverage AI technologies for long-term efficiency gains.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jessie Jin (Head of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Rex Chen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you all again for joining us. A replay of today's call will be available on our IR website shortly, followed by a transcript when ready. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to email us at [email protected]. Have a good day.

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