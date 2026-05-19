Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 19, 2026 8:56 AM 23 min read

ECARX Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/st42j89f/

Summary

ECARX Holdings reported a 6% year-over-year decrease in sales of goods revenue to $140 million, with gross profit reaching $28 million and a gross margin expansion to 21.4%.

The company is accelerating its globalization strategy, investing in R&D, and maintaining robust cost discipline to sustain profitability, achieving positive adjusted EBITDA of $4 million for the third consecutive quarter.

Notable strategic initiatives include a major milestone in autonomous driving with Main Mobility and continued global expansion efforts supported by significant equity and board appointments.

ECARX Holdings reiterated their full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $1 to $1.1 billion, reflecting confidence in their strategic trajectory despite challenges such as memory cost dynamics.

The company announced the debut of its Zenith computing platform, showcasing its commitment to innovation and leadership in the automotive intelligence sector.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Hankinson (Head of Investor Relations)

Ziyu Shen (Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Serino (Chief Operating Officer)

Dylan Jiang

OPERATOR

Wei Huang (Equity Analyst)

Dylan Jiang

Peter Serino (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced and to withdraw your question you can press Star one and one again Alternatively, please submit your questions via the webcast by typing it into the box and clicking Submit. There are no further questions at this time. In that case, I will hand the conference back to Mark Hankinson for closing comments.

Mark Hankinson (Head of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for participating and you may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved