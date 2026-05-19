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May 19, 2026 7:43 AM 11 min read

Transcript: Moving iMage Technologies Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/events/

Summary

MITQ's Q3 2026 revenue decreased by 4.9% to $3.4 million, reflecting slower customer project activity, but was offset by revenue from the new DCS cinema loudspeaker line.

The DCS acquisition generated $460,000 in revenue during the quarter, exceeding initial expectations and highlighting the strategic value of this acquisition.

Gross margin improved to 34.8%, up from 29.8% in Q3 2025, due to higher-margin product revenues from DCS sales.

MITQ announced a future revenue outlook of approximately $5.3 million for Q4 2026, driven by seasonal customer activity and growing strength in the DCS business.

The company is focused on expanding its international reach and leveraging industry trends such as premium large format (PLF) and immersive audio to support future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Eddy (Investor Relations)

Phil Raffinson

Francois Godfrey

Bart Bedard (Chief Financial Officer)

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