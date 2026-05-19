Assessing Automatic Data Processing's Performance Against Competitors In Professional Services Industry

Automatic Data Processing Background

By closely studying Automatic Data Processing, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Automatic Data Processing alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Automatic Data Processing is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Automatic Data Processing, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Automatic Data Processing demonstrates strong performance compared to its peers in the Professional Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.