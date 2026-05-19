Analog Devices Background

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

By closely examining Analog Devices, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Analog Devices with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Analog Devices demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Analog Devices indicate that it is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that the company may be facing challenges in generating profits and growing its business effectively within the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.