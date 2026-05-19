Apple Background
After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
By evaluating Apple against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:
-
Among its top 4 peers, Apple has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8.
-
This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Key Takeaways
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.