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May 19, 2026 4:41 AM 27 min read

Beam Glb Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10209318&linkSecurityString=1040b2c9ec4

Summary

Beam Global's backlog grew by 50% to $9 million, with significant contributions from Smart City applications and energy storage.

Q1 2026 revenue decreased by 51% to $3.1 million compared to the previous year, due to order timing and reduced federal EV spending.

International customers made up 51% of revenues in Q1 2026, marking significant diversification from government contracts.

The company remains debt-free with a $100 million unused line of credit, indicating strong financial health.

Gross profit saw a decline, with a reported gross loss of $0.4 million, impacted by fixed overheads and lower volumes.

Beam Global launched a patented wireless charging system for autonomous vehicles and expanded its international footprint, notably in the Middle East and Africa.

Management emphasized strategic diversification and highlighted significant growth opportunities in international markets and new product lines.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Desmond Wheatley (President, CEO and Chairman)

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