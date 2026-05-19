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May 19, 2026 4:39 AM 20 min read

Transcript: Lument Finance Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/a9jkw89JQ1r

Summary

Lument Finance Trust Inc reported a GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share and distributable earnings of $0.02 per share for Q1 2026.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, consistent with previous quarters.

Net interest income improved to $5.7 million, driven by leverage and cost of funds improvements.

The company foreclosed on one loan asset and sold a San Antonio REO property for $12.4 million.

Management emphasized a cautious approach to capital allocation, focusing on asset resolution and selective capital deployment.

The future financial recovery is heavily tied to leveraging capital markets and securitization strategies.

The portfolio's credit performance remained stable, with disciplined reserve management.

76% of the portfolio's loans are risk rated at 3 or better, with 93% collateralized by multifamily properties.

Management plans to file the 10Q with the SEC post-call and maintains a strategic focus on resolving legacy assets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Briggs (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Calvert

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Thank you Greg. Appreciate everyone joining us today and the continued support and partnership. Appreciate all of your attending today and would now like to open the call to questions.

OPERATOR

Valen Alvar

Hey, good afternoon, this is Valen Alvar here filling in for Jason Weaver. Thanks for taking my question here. How are you guys thinking about dividend sustainability and what kind of combination of redeployment, sofr, environment or credit normalization would be needed to recover the current dividend on a run rate basis? Thank you.

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Valen Alvar

Great, thank you. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, should you have a question, please press Star one. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to James for closing remarks. I'm sorry, there's a question from Lee Zotz with Obercap. Your line is now open.

Lee Zotz

Good. Thank you very much for taking my call. My question, very positive news on the San Antonio property. Can you provide a little color on the other REO properties? What characteristics did San Antonio have that it sold? These other ones, is there issues that just how did that work out and how the ones going forward, how do you see them being sold in the future?

Jim Flynn (Chief Executive Officer)

Greg Calvert

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, should you have a question, please press Star One. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to James for closing remarks.

James

Thank you operator and thank you all for joining. We appreciate your interest in our platform. We appreciate your investment. Look forward to speaking to you in the coming quarters.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

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