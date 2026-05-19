Transcript: Lument Finance Trust Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good afternoon and thank you for joining the Lument Finance Trust Inc first quarter 2026 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available via webcast on the Company's website. I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Tsang with Investor Relations at Lumen Investment Management. Please go ahead. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Lument Finance Trust Inc's first quarter 2026 financial results. With me on the call today are Jim Flynn, our CEO, Jim Briggs, our CFO, Greg Talbert, our President and Zach Halpern, our Portfolio Manager. This morning we issued a press release to provide details on our recent financial results. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation which can be found on our website. We intend to file our 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon after market close. Before handing the call over to Jim Flynn. I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may const forward looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the securities act of 1933 and section 21E of the securities Exchange act of 1934. Such forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statement. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular the risk factors sections of our Form 10K and Form 10Qs. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The Company also undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward looking statements further. Certain non GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. A presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For the first quarter of 2026 we reported a GAAP net loss of $0.02 and true earnings of $0.02 per share of common stock. In March we declared quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share with respect to the first quarter in line with the prior quarterly dividend. I will now turn the call over to Jim Flynn. Please go ahead.

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to the Lumen Finance Trust earnings call for the first quarter of 2026. We appreciate everyone joining us today. Looking at the market economic conditions in the US continuing to remain fundamentally stable although uncertainty continues to outweigh momentum. While the Federal Reserve has shifted toward a more accommodative stance, the pace and extent of any future rate cuts remain data dependent, including inflation, labor market conditions and broader financial stability.

Geopolitical uncertainty continues to weigh on investment environment, reinforcing a cautious approach to capital allocation within multifamily operating fundamentals are gradually stabilizing as the sectors move through the later stages of an elevated supply cycle. Construction starts have declined sharply, setting the stage for a meaningful reduction in new supply through 26 and 27. Rent growth remains modest at the national level, but improving performance in supply constrained markets.

There is some continued pressure in high delivery regions to continue to work through long term demand. Drivers for rental housing remain intact. Portability constraints, limited for sale inventory and elevated single family mortgage rates continue to support renter demand. Longer term interest rates remain a central constraint. Although short term rates have declined from peak levels. Elevated long term rates continue to anchor cap rates, pressure asset values and limit access to attractively priced permanent financing. As a result, financing conditions have become more functional but still remain Selective liquidity across securitization markets, warehouse facilities and select balance sheet lenders has improved, supporting refinancing activity for well capitalized assets with strong sponsors. The creclo market remains a critical source of liquidity with issuance continuing into 2026amid strong investor demand for floating rate exposure.

The asset management side Portfolio management continues to be a central focus of our strategy. We remain closely engaged with borrowers across the portfolio and are actively managing our REO portfolio to protect shareholders capital and long term values. During the quarter, overall portfolio credit performance remained relatively stable. We continue to take a disciplined approach to reserve management, increasing reserves on certain legacy positions to reflect revised expectations and prevailing market conditions. In terms of activity and liquidity, we continue to execute on our intended financing strategy as discussed on the prior quarter's call. This past February we redeemed the remaining debt outstanding under LMF 2023.

1 and refinance the collateral through our warehouse facilities as well. As amended our secured corporate loan, extending the maturity to 2030 and upsizing to 50 million. We have been carefully managing liquidity and are selectively redeploying investable capital within Fl3. During Q1 we generated 47 million of aggregate payoffs and used reinvestment principal proceeds to acquire two new multifamily loan assets for 47 million and a 1 million minority participation related to an existing loan asset. We ended the quarter with unrestricted cash of approximately 21 million. Combined with our available warehouse capacity and ability to reinvest FL3's capital over the course of its 30 month reinvestment period, we believe our liquidity position remains appropriate to support portfolio management, asset resolution and select capital deployment. Our priorities remain making progress on resolving legacy assets and thoughtfully redeploying investable capital into attractive new loan asset opportunities. While credit markets have become more constructive, the recovery across commercial real estate remains uneven. Performance differentiation by asset quality, location, sponsorship and capital structure continues to widen. Underscoring the importance of selectivity in this environment, we remain cautious and deliberate in deploying capital, emphasizing strong underwriting, protective structures, compelling risk adjusted returns and strong sponsors. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jim Briggs who will provide details on our financial results.

Thanks, Jim Good afternoon everyone. This morning we provided a supplemental investor presentation on our website, which we'll be referring to during our remarks. The supplemental investor presentation has been uploaded to the webcast as well for your reference on pages 4 through 7 of the presentation you will find key updates and your earnings summary for the quarter. Today after market closes, we intend to file our quarterly report with the SEC on Form 10Q. For the first quarter of 2026 we reported net loss to common stockholders of 1 million or 2 cents per share. We reported distributable earnings of 1.1 million or 2 cents per share. There are a few Q1P and L items I'd like to highlight. Our Q1 net interest income was 5.7 million, a sequential improvement from 5.4 million recorded in Q4. This was largely driven by improved leverage and cost of funds through the FL3 CLO Redemption Mid quarter of our LMF financing which had a weighted average cost of funds at year end of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 331 and utilization of our other facilities. On the other hand, weighted average coupon of our loan portfolio declined to 709 basis points compared to 717 basis points in the prior quarter due to payoffs of higher spread loans relative to newly acquired assets as well as a decline in the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) benchmark rate during the period. Given the active management of reinvestment capacity within FL3, the ending outstanding UPD of the total portfolio remained materially flat quarter over quarter at 1.1 billion. For total operating expenses including fees to our manager were slightly lower quarter on quarter at 3.7 million versus 3.8 million in Q4. Within these expenses, other operating expenses were lower sequentially, primarily due to discontinued deal costs we recorded in Q4. This was partially offset by reimbursable expenses being slightly higher this past quarter due to fewer waived exit fees on loan payoffs. As a reminder, when one of our loan asset pays off via an agency refinancing provided by an affiliate of our manager, the borrower's exit fee is waived pursuant to the terms of our management agreement and the company receives a credit against expenses reimbursable to our manager equal to 50% of the waived exit fee. The difference between reported GAAP net loss and distributable earnings during the quarter was Primarily attributable to 1.3 million Unrealized impairment expense on REO assets held for sale, 1.2 million Loss on extinguishment of debt relating to the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs associated with the LMF financing structure that was redeemed in February and a 732,000 net release of provision for credit losses as well as 305,000 of depreciation on REO as of March 31st we had 7 loans risk rated a.5. All of these loans are collateralized by multifamily assets. Greg will provide a bit more detail in his remarks with respect to our allowance for credit losses. We evaluated these seven risk rated five loans individually to determine whether asset specific reserves were necessary. After an analysis of the underlying collateral, we recorded a provision for specific reserves of approximately 550,000. This increase in specific reserves was offset by a $1.3 million decrease in our general allowance primarily driven by changes to the macroeconomic forecast. After factoring in a $2.4 million charge off to our specific allowance for an asset that transferred to REOF our specific reserves at 331amounted to 15.8 million or approximately 15% of the associated loan UPD of specifically evaluated assets during the period. We also remeasured the fair value of the San Antonio and Houston REO properties classified as held for sale and recorded a $1.4 million unrealized impairment expense on those two properties. We will be noting in our subsequent events in the 10Q that we completed a sale of the San Antonio property at the beginning of May for net proceeds of 12.4 million. There will be no Q2P and L related to that REO sale. At quarter end we were substantially fully invested in our FL3CLO and an approximate 88% advance rate and a cost of funds of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 191 period end financing of performing and non performing and REO assets on the repurchase facility was at a weighted average advance rate of 69% and a weighted average cost of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 200. Period ED financing of non performing and REO on our bank facility was at a weighted average advance rate of approximately 53% and a cost of Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 350. We ended Q1 with an unrestricted cash balance of 21 million and FL3 was substantially fully deployed. The end of the quarter was approximately 216 million. Total book value of common stock was approximately 156 million or $2.97 per share, decreasing sequentially from $3.03 at December 31st. We'll now turn the call over to Greg Calvert to provide details on the Company's investment activity and portfolio performance during the quarter.

Greg thank you Jim. During the first quarter LFT acquired or funded 48 million of loan assets, effectively redeploying approximately the same amount of aggregate principal loan repayments received. During the period. As of March 31, our total loan portfolio consisted of 57 floating rate loans with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately 1.1 billion, awaited average floated rate of 331 basis points over SOFR and an unamortized aggregate purchase discount of 1.3 million. The weighted average remaining term of our book as a quarter end was approximately 19 months. Assuming all available extensions are exercised by our borrowers, 100% of the portfolio was indexed to one month SOFR and 93% of the portfolio is collateralized by multifamily properties. As of March 31, approximately 77% of the loans in our portfolio were risk rated at 3 or better compared to 83% as of December 31. Our weighted average risk rating quarter over quarter improved to 3.1 from 3.2, primarily driven by 1 risk rated 5 loan asset. As we'll discuss in a moment, this loan was being transferred to REO. During the period as of March 31st we had seven risk rated five loans with an aggregate principal amount of approximately 108 million or approximately 10% of the unpaid principal balance of our quarter end investment portfolio. These loans were also risk rated 5 as of the prior quarter. They included three loans in maturity default with an aggregate UPB of 51 million collateralized by multifamily properties in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Arlington, Texas, Cedar Park, Texas and also four loans in monetary defaults with an aggregate UPB of 57 million collateralized by multifamily properties In Tampa, Florida Des Moines, Iowa, Tallahassee, Florida and Saline, Michigan. During Q1 the company foreclosed on one loan asset collateralized by a multifamily property located in Colorado Springs. This asset had an aggregate net carry value of 8.2 million, net of specific reserves of 4.2 million. As of quarter end. The REO portfolio in total consisted of four multi family properties with an aggregate carry value of 57 million and a weighted average occupancy rate 72%. As Jim noted previously, we completed the sale of a San Antonio REO property at the beginning of May. Additionally, we note in our filing that subsequent to quarter end, an Arlington, Texas defaulted loan asset was foreclosed on. That asset had a net carry value of 18.2 million, net of specific reserves of 3.6 million. Achieving positive asset resolution and maximizing recovery values remains our priority. And with that I will pass it back to Jim Flynn for closing remarks and questions.

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press STAR followed by the 1. On your touch tone phone you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Should you wish to comment from the polling process, please press STAR followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from Jason Weaver with Jones Trading. Your line is now open.

So the first, the answer to the first question is, you know, our expectations are to ensure that our, you know, annual earnings are covering our annual dividend. And so we do look at the transition and have been as we as we moved from under deployed for much of 2025 and even going back a little bit further to deleveraging in our two Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and managing liquidity for some of the troubled assets which as you heard today, we're working through those, you know, in a pretty good fashion, maintaining value but certainly taking a little bit more time in order to do so. So that that transition where we're hopeful to see the ability to execute a new securitization transaction at some point in the relative near future, it is dependent on some of the resolutions that we have planned occurring at the asset level. And so the biggest, the biggest driver of returning to a fully covered and higher dividend that we've seen in the past is to be able to deploy our capital in an efficient way. And that requires us to be able to use the capital markets, to be able to use the capital that's not currently invested in the securitization, to put that into a securitization. So that is the biggest trigger for coverage in my opinion and how we're anticipating doing that in the coming quarters in terms of sofr, you know, it's obviously that has an impact on earnings, but again, the bigger impact is the leverage you can get in the securitization, finding appropriate deals with good spreads or decent spreads and having a capital markets environment that is healthy on the liability side, which it continues to be as of today, and we expect it to in the future. So we certainly are talking to the board and looking at our projections and looking at our, you know, midterm view over the next several quarters and long term view over the next several years and ensuring that our expectations in the projections are to be able to fully cover a dividend and obviously, hopefully as we continue to resolve the portfolio and reinvest it, to be able to eventually grow the dividend.

Sure. Let me answer that from a little bit more of a macro level. And then, you know, Greg and Zach can give you maybe a little more color on those. But from a macro level, you know, the path of action is it's somewhat simple. So the first is we have a, you know, with the support of the sponsor for lft, a much larger organization, we have, you know, a very sophisticated group of asset managers of REO experts and people who can run and manage property within, within the manager. And when we're looking at an asset, you know, the first, the first question is, are we able to improve this asset in any meaningful way over a call it six month or less period without too much capital. And if the answer is yes, then we're going to hold the asset for those couple quarters, maybe two or three quarters, improve on the low hanging fruit that's been typically neglected by the existing sponsor and then market the asset for sale at the appropriate kind of market timing. That's another piece of it. Typically we're not going to the winter is the worst time to trying to be renting and things like that. So we have to take that into account. The second longer term view is if we invest capital can we have a return on an appropriate return on capital for the investors, that incremental capital and return a greater value to the to the current shareholders. Because our team is has a view in that market and that asset that it is far undervalued and has been poorly managed and with some limited reinvestment we can really improve the bottom line for the shareholders. In that case we might hold it longer. So a year plus and then for those assets where we feel that they're really struggling, it's a difficult market and the best course of action is to, is to resolve it and get out of it as quickly as possible. So it's really asset and market specific which would frankly answer the question at hand here. But maybe Greg and Zach, you can add a little more color on those couple of deals.

Well, I think you did a good job Jim, of the macro approach. But the only thing I will add is, and Jim was alluding to this, that our business on the REO and the disposition and asset management side is a micro business. It's driven by the specific assets at the specific location and the market fundamentals that we're up against at the time. You know, spring is a good time dispose of assets. Right. It's the leasing season. So many of them we're looking at now. We've kind of plotted out when our best exit would be back to the market specifics. We have a pretty broad broker network and investor network in these markets. Rise in interest rates, puts downward pressure on our exit abilities. But we've overall seen a general interest in our multifamily assets that we're bringing to market. I'll stop there for now. Okay, thank you.