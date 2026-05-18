Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSE:SPMO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.2%. Currently, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,606.86 today based on a price of $141.80 for SPMO at the time of writing.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.