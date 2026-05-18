If You Invested $100 In Microsoft Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.5%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion.

Buying $100 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $100 of MSFT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,802.30 today based on a price of $423.27 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.