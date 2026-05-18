Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 18, 2026 6:08 PM 42 min read

New Era Energy &amp; Digital Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qgo2gubp/

Summary

New Era Energy & Digital reported significant progress on their Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) project, transitioning from formation to execution phase.

The company raised $120 million in equity and secured a $290 million credit facility with Macquarie, ending April with over $80 million in cash to support Phase 1 of TCDC.

Management highlighted partnerships with Stream Data Centers and Apollo, focusing on a partner-led model to reduce execution risk.

Operational highlights include acquiring additional land, clearing liabilities, and progressing in permitting and site readiness tasks.

Management expressed strong confidence in funding Phase 1 without significant dilution and emphasized concurrent advancement of multiple project work streams.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lincoln Tan (Investor Relations)

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Ted Warner (Chief Financial Officer)

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Mike Grondel of Northland. Please go ahead, Mike.

Mike Grondel

Hey guys. Thank you. You know, clearly Nuai is moving towards near term construction enabling activities. What permits or hurdles still need to happen for you guys to get there? And then secondly, is there a way we should think about the sequence of the stream, jv, the PPA and the lease being finalized?

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grondel

Got it. And then the sequence of the jv, the PPA and the lease. Any way to think about that?

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Mike Grondel

Got it. And then, hey, I wanted to ask to, you know, clearly in the media there are some counties, cities, municipalities putting bans on data center development. You know, not in my backyard concerns out there. Any of those issues you're seeing in Ector County, Odessa area. And how do you feel about your relationships there?

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grondel

Ted Warner (Chief Financial Officer)

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Mike Grondel

All right. Hey, that is guys, and best of luck over the summer. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Derek Whitfield of Texas Capital. Your line is open, Derek.

Derek Whitfield

Thank you. Good afternoon all and thanks for your time. Maybe a bigger picture question for you guys regarding your project schedule on Slide 15 of the PowerPoint. I think you previously discussed initiating Phase 1 construction by the end of 2Q and first power by year end 2027. Where does that likely stand now and how much cushion do you have in your schedule to meet your year end 2027 objective?

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Derek Whitfield

Great. And maybe just with regard to your commercial discussions, how are you guys thinking about the potential to earn fit out payments based on the progression of your discussions?

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Sorry, can you, can you read that question? Say that one part again. To earn what payments?

Derek Whitfield

Fit out payments, Technical fit out payments based on the progression of your discussions?

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Oh, I mean the. I don't think that we factored in technical fit out payments but Ted, you want to chime in on that?

Ted Warner (Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Whitfield

Maybe just one more kind of thinking about really the progress that you guys have accomplished over the last six to nine months. And I understand really for now the focus is really on executing on phase one and phase two. But as you guys have had such great progress, how have tenant discussions gone even beyond kind of this first tenant that we're speaking to now? Have you guys seen a considerable inbound increase in interest just Based on everything

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

that's been announced here recently, it's been interesting.

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Derek Whitfield

Great update. Thanks. I'll hop back from queue.

Charlie Nelson (President and COO)

Yep. All right. Thanks a lot, Derek.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference back to management for closing remarks.

Will Gray (Chairman and CEO)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved