If You Invested $100 In Applied Materials Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.31%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $327.80 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $317.37 today based on a price of $412.99 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.