$1000 Invested In SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSE:GLDM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.24%. Currently, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In GLDM: If an investor had bought $1000 of GLDM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,411.50 today based on a price of $90.29 for GLDM at the time of writing.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.