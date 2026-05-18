$100 Invested In iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:IVW) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.7%. Currently, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion.

Buying $100 In IVW: If an investor had bought $100 of IVW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $925.06 today based on a price of $134.92 for IVW at the time of writing.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.