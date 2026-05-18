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May 18, 2026 12:19 PM 35 min read

Full Transcript: Baidu Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bf8a5jir/

Summary

Baidu Inc reported a 2% increase in total revenue year-over-year for Q1 2026, with revenue from its AI-powered business growing by 49% and accounting for over half of its general business revenue.

The company highlighted the significant growth in its AI Cloud infra segment, with a 79% increase in overall revenue and GPU cloud revenue growing by 184% year-over-year.

Management expressed confidence in AI as the primary growth driver, with strategic initiatives focusing on expanding AI infrastructure and applications, including AI search, digital humans, and autonomous vehicles.

Baidu Inc achieved a milestone with its AI-powered business comprising more than 50% of total revenue, driven by AI cloud infrastructure and application growth.

Future outlook is positive, with expectations for continued AI-driven growth and profitability, and plans to expand Robotaxi operations globally.

The management emphasized the importance of maintaining strategic investment in AI while balancing shareholder returns, and is open to dual primary listing in Hong Kong.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Juan Lin (Director of Investor Relations)

Robin Lee (Co-Founder and CEO)

Henry Hai Jiang (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. If you wish to cancel your request, please press Star two. If you're on a speakerphone, please pick up the handset to ask your question. Your first question today comes from Alex Yau with J.T.

Alex Yau (Equity Analyst)

morgan. Please go ahead. Thank you management for taking the question and congrats on the impressive acceleration in AI cloud infra revenue this quarter. Could you guys share more color on the key drivers behind this revenue momentum and do you have a sufficient compute capacity to support future growth? And then how should we think about the margin profile of AI cloud compared with a more traditional for example CPU cloud and the long term margin trajectory?

Henry Hai Jiang (Chief Financial Officer)

Alicia Yap (Equity Analyst)

Thank you Alex. Your next question comes from Alicia Yap with Citigroup. Please go ahead. Thank you. Good evening management. Thanks for taking my questions. Also, congrats on the financial results. I have a question related to your foundation model. So how does Baidu view the positioning of early models in this increasingly competitive landscape? And looking ahead, what are your investment plans and the key direction for future model iterations?

Robin Lee (Co-Founder and CEO)

Wei Xiong (Equity Analyst)

Henry Hai Jiang (Chief Financial Officer)

Gary Yu (Equity Analyst)

Robin Lee (Co-Founder and CEO)

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Henry Hai Jiang (Chief Financial Officer)

Miranda Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Robin Lee (Co-Founder and CEO)

Lincoln Kong (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from Lincoln Kong with GS. Please go ahead. Thanks Mandarin for taking my question and congrats on a solid result. I I wonder, could management share your view on the growth outlook and the competitive landscape for the domestic AI chips in China? So how is Kunlunx positioned within this market and what recent demand trends are we seeing?

Robin Lee (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time and that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating.

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