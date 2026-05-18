Full Transcript: Baidu Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Hello and thank you for standing by for Baidu's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Juan Lin, Baidu's Director of Investor Relations.

Hello everyone and welcome to Baidu's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Baidu's earnings release was distributed earlier today and you can find a copy on our website as well as on Newswire services. On the call today we have Robin Lee, our co Founder and CEO Julius Rong Law, our UDP in Charge of Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group mega, our EVP in charge of Baidu AI Cloud Group ACG and Henry Hai Jiang, our cfo. After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q and A session. Please note that the discussion today will contain forward looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. credit Security Litigation Reform act of 1995. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. For detailed discussions of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest Annual Report and other filings with SEC and Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements except as required under applicable law. Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of certain unaudited non GAAP financial measures. Our press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable gap measures and is available on our IR website at ir.baidu.com As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast of this conference call will be available on Byduce IR website. I will now turn the call over

Q1 was an encouraging start to 2026. Baidu General Business generated RMB 26.0 billion in total revenue in Q1, up 2% year over year, marking a return to positive growth. Revenue from our core AI-powered business reached RMB 13.6 billion, up 49% year over year. For the first time, it accounted for more than half of Baidu General business revenue reaching 52%. This is an important milestone as AI-powereded business has now become the majority of our revenue mix. AI Cloud infrastructure delivered exceptional momentum in Q1 with overall revenue growing 79% year over year within AI Cloud infra, GPU cloud revenue continued its strong trajectory from last quarter's 143% growth, accelerating further to 184% year over year. Apollo Go also had a strong quarter. We delivered 3.2 million fully driverless rides in Q1, sustaining triple digit growth in total rise year over year, reflecting the continued scaling of our operations. Together, these results confirm that AI has clearly become the primary growth driver of Baidu, reinforcing our position as an AI first company. As AI adoption continues to accelerate, real world applications are expanding, opening up new and increasingly diverse demand for AI capabilities. We are confident in our ability to capture these opportunities as they unfold and believe AI will continue to drive the next phase of Baidu's growth. Now let me walk you through the key highlights of this quarter, starting with AI Cloud infra. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, we continue to see demand surge across both training and inference workloads, with inference ramping especially fast and accounting for a growing share of overall demand. Q1 was a quarter of significantly accelerated growth for our AI cloud infra. With revenue growth well above the broader market, the mix of our business continued to shift toward higher quality revenue streams. GPU Cloud, which typically carries stronger margins, has become a meaningful contributor to our total AI cloud infrastructure revenue, underscores the ongoing improvement in overall business health. A key driver behind this momentum is the differentiated advantage of Baidu's full stack AI capabilities, one that very few companies globally can truly claim. With proprietary components at every layer from underlying infrastructure to applications, we were able to ensure stable and reliable compute supply while also optimizing end to end across the entire stack, continuously improving performance, reducing costs and delivering compelling cost effectiveness for our customers. As AI applications continue to proliferate, this full stack advantage becomes increasingly pronounced, enabling us to capture a broader and more diverse range of opportunities. At the infrastructure layer, we hold a distinct advantage through kunlunxin, our self developed AI chips. We have seen strong and expanding demand for kunlunxim with a growing number of customers across diverse industries adopting it for a broadening range of AI workloads. This reflects growing market recognition of kunlunxian's stability, efficiency, compatibility and versatility. It is also among the first domestic AI chips to achieve large scale commercial deployment in a single AI computing cluster of over 30,000 accelerators. With industry leading cluster performance and stability built on a comprehensive software stack, Kunlunxin delivers broad compatibility with different models and frameworks as well as strong usability across enterprise environments. To date, it has been optimized and validated for workloads across various models, covering the latest versions of ERNIE and other mainstream foundation models, with inference support recently extended to deep seq v4, glm 5.1 and minimax m2.7 as an important component of our AI infrastructure, Kunlunxin further strengthens the foundation of our infrastructure layer, enabling Baidu Inc AI Cloud to support customers AI deployment with greater efficiency, reliability and cost effectiveness, and enhancing the overall competitiveness of our cloud offerings. These advantages are translating into strong client momentum. On the infrastructure side, Baidu Inc AI Cloud has become a trusted infrastructure partner for a growing number of major companies across a broad range of industries including Internet gaming, embodied AI, autonomous driving, smartphones, financial services and more. This quarter we added several prominent new clients, including leading model companies. Our client base also includes leading names such as unitree, Honor, Oppo and Vivo. At the same time, existing top tier clients continue to deepen their collaboration with us and scale their usage, driving healthy expansion across our client base. On the MOS front, as OpenCloud gained traction across the industry, we moved quickly to expand the model library on our Tian Fan MOS platform. In addition to ERNIE, Tianfan now supports an expanding setup in demand models including popular ones from Drupal, AI Minimax, Kimi and Deep seq, keeping our model library comprehensive and up to date. In March, daily average token consumption from external customers grew to nearly seven times the level of a year ago. While our MOS revenue also scaled rapidly, we believe the MOS platform still has significant untapped potential as the ecosystem around agents and AI applications continues to evolve. On foundation models, we recently launched ERNIE 5.1, which delivers stronger tax capabilities, a more compact model size and enhanced reasoning compared to its predecessor. We also made advances in key areas including code generation, agenda capabilities and deep search. Recently on the LM Arena, Earni 5.1 ranked first among Chinese models. On the text leaderboard. Ernie 5.1 also topped the LM Arena Search leaderboard among Chinese models, ranking fourth globally, making it the only Chinese model to appear on that leaderboard as well. Looking ahead, we remain firmly committed to advancing ERNIE through an application driven approach, continuously iterating based on real world needs to keep ERNIE at the forefront of AI capabilities. Now let me turn to AI applications. We have long believed that the true value of AI is ultimately realized through applications, and we have been early and persistent in building a comprehensive portfolio serving both enterprises and individual users. This quarter we continue to see encouraging progress across several high potential directions. Let me highlight a few examples. The first is dualmate, our AI agent for everyday productivity, which we recently showcased at Baidu Create DualMate is designed to execute complex multi step workflows across applications and files, autonomously handling long running tasks from start to finish. Available across both PC and mobile, it enables users to initiate tasks anytime and from anywhere while operating continuously in the background. As a 24.7ai assistant, users simply describe what they need and come back to results. What truly differentiates DualMate is its seamless integration with Baidu's proprietary skills including AI search, ByteCoding and more. As we continue to expand Dumai's scale ecosystem, we believe it will be able to better tackle an ever wider range of office workflows and complex real world tasks, helping users complete the end to end more effectively. Turning to Digital Humans Our hyper realistic digital human technology continue to advance with improved performance and increasing readiness for large scale deployment. On the cost front, we achieved around 80% cost reduction over the past two quarters, lowering the adoption barrier and making our digital humans more affordable and accessible for a broader range of clients. Meanwhile, we are also taking our digital human capabilities global. At the recent Baidu Create, we launched an overseas digital human platform that enables merchants and creators to easily generate digital human content from e commerce live streams to digital human videos and beyond. To make our digital humans truly work for global markets, we have built in deep localization from the ground up, supporting 24 languages including Spanish, French and Thai, with script and presentation styles culturally adapted to resonate with local audiences. This helps merchants run round the clock digital human live streams that feel authentically native, unlocking new levels of efficiency and conversion potential across global markets. Our growing partner base in China and overseas includes Jingdong, Soybang, TikTok and Shopee, with several partners deepening their collaboration with us. Next is Miao Da. Our vibe coding platform. Miao Da empowers anyone to bring their ideas to life without writing a single line of code, and we are seeing this value increasingly recognized. In March monthly, active users of Miao Da grew around 70% quarter over quarter, while our domestic paying user rate reached approximately three times the level at the end of last year. At Baidu Create, we launched MiaoDa 3.0, introducing an enterprise version and a mobile app, enabling broader adoption across both individuals and enterprises as well as more flexible usage across time and use scenarios. Notably, Miaoda now supports the generation of standalone mobile applications, further expanding what users can create with Miao Da. Another example is FAMO Agent, our self evolving agent designed to address complex operational challenges across industries and help enterprises unlock meaningful productivity gains. With the launch of Pharma Agent 2.0 at Baidu create, we further expanded its accessibility. While earlier versions were primarily used by developers and technical teams, FAMO Agent 2.0 lowers the barrier to entry by enabling domain experts to interact with the agent directly through natural language. No coding expertise required. For example, at Qingdao Port, one of one of the world's leading ports. With highly sophisticated scheduling system and deeply complex operational logic, FAMO Agent is helping push the efficiency of an already advanced system even further. In an environment where thousands of interdependent variables must be coordinated in real time, FAMO Agent autonomously explores the solution space to identify optimal decisions across birth control scheduling, equipment allocation and cargo prioritization. Even on top of an already highly optimized baseline, FAMO Agent continues to unlock incremental efficiency gains, further enhancing the overall operational performance. Next is AI Search in Q1, we continue to advance our AI Search transformation with a particular focus on improving user satisfaction and the overall search experience. Through ongoing enhancements in model capabilities, we further improved how search results are planned, structured and generated, enabling better assessment of content quality, broader distribution of high quality information, and a significant reduction in low quality content. Meanwhile, ERNIE Assistant continued to see strong user engagement driven by ongoing improvements to its interaction experience. In March, daily active users of Early Assistant nearly doubled year over year, while daily average conversation runs more than tripled over the same period. Next day retention also improved meaningfully, reflecting stronger user stickiness. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen the integration between AI search and Early Assistant, further enhancing the experience across information discovery, content understanding and task completion. Beyond the digital world AI is reshaping the physical world in profound ways and Robotaxi stands as the most powerful embodiment of this transformation. In Q1. Apollo GO, our robotaxi business maintained strong momentum, with fully driverless rides continuing to grow and our safety record remaining industry leading, we also continued to advance our international expansion, making steady progress across key overseas markets. In Europe, we are on track to commence open road testing in Switzerland, and our first vehicles have arrived in London in preparation for testing with Uber and Lyft, expected to begin soon in the Middle East, Apollo GO's fully driverless operations are now running across multiple zones in Dubai. Also in late March, we officially launched the Apollo Go app, making us the first and only autonomous ride hailing service with its own standalone app there. Beyond traditional ride hailing, we are exploring new use cases that broaden Apollo GO's commercial reach. In Hainan, one of China's most popular tourist destinations, we partnered with Car Inc. On a rental model with our fully driverless vehicles stationed directly at the arrival level of Haitou Airport. So Apollo Go is right there waiting as visitors step out of the terminal. We believe Robo taxi can deliver value well beyond daily commuting, opening up new monetization opportunities in the process. As Apollo Go continue to scale fully driverless operations, we have encountered a broader and increasingly complex range of real world scenarios, including system and operational complexities that only emerge at larger scale. When such situations arise, we handle them with rigor and use them to continuously strengthen our operations. More broadly, Apollo Go has moved well beyond technology demonstration and small scale pilots. At this scale, we are addressing a new frontier centered on how robo taxi services fit more naturally into public transportation, city operations and everyday life. These experiences are helping us build the expertise and knowledge needed for Apollo Go to coexist more seamlessly with the broader transportation ecosystem over time and ultimately to become a more convenient and trusted service for the people we serve. In closing our AI powered businesses delivered strong momentum across the board. In Q1, AI have now become the core driver and the majority of our business and we see this role only growing from here as we scale AI across an increasingly diversified portfolio and extend our reach into global markets. From AI applications to autonomous ride hailing, we see significant opportunities opening up on multiple fronts. We are confident in our ability to capture them. With that, let me turn the call over to Henry to go through the financial results.

Thank you Robin and Hello everyone. In Q1 we continue to make progress. Our key enhancing disclosure, growing our core AI powered business and improving operational efficiency. I'd like to highlight a few results from the quarter. Total revenue of Baidu General business grew 2% year over year, returning to positive growth after several quarters of decline. Non GAAP operating income of Baidu General business increased 39% quarter over quarter to RMB 4.0 billion. Operating cash flow for Baidu remained positive for the third consecutive quarter at RMB 2.7 billion, reflecting the continual improvement in our operating efficiency and overall business health. We also reached an important milestone. Our core AI powered business accounted for more than half of Baidu General Business revenue. For the first time, revenue from Baidu core AI powered business exceeded RMB 13 billion, up 49% year over year. Within this AI cloud infra growth significantly outpaced the broader market, while our AI applications portfolio continue to flourish across multiple fronts. Combined AI cloud infra and AI applications drove our total AI cloud revenue to RMB 11.3 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Beyond the cloud, Apollo go further, reinforce its position as a global leader in autonomous ride hailing and continue to expand its operations. Collectively, these results point to a business that is becoming both more AI driven and more financially healthy. Now let me walk through the details of our first quarter 2026 financial results. Total revenue of Baidu was RMB 32.1 billion, decreasing 2% quarter over quarter. Revenue from Baidu General business was RMB 26.0 billion, increasing 2% year over year and remaining flat quarter over quarter, among which the increase in others was primarily driven by the growth of AI cloud business. Revenue from iQiyi was RMB 6.2 billion, decreasing 8% quarter over quarter. Cost of revenues was RMB 19.6 billion, increasing 7% quarter over quarter, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI cloud business, partially offset by decreases in content costs and traffic acquisition costs. Operating expenses were RMB 9.3 billion, decreasing 28% quarter over quarter, primarily due to decreases in expected credit losses and personnel related expenses. Operating income was RMB 3.2 billion and operating margin was 10%. Non GAAP operating income was RMB 3.8 billion and non GAAP operating margin was 12%. Total other income net was RMB 626 million compared to RMB 1.2 billion last quarter. Income tax expense was RMB 528 million compared to RMB 1.0 billion last quarter. Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 3.4 billion. Net margin for Baidu was 11% and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 8.76. Non GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.3 billion. Non GAAP net margin for Baidu was 14% and non GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 12.06. We define total cash and investments as cash cash equivalents, restricted cash short term investments, net long term time deposits and held to maturity investments and adjusted long term Investments. As of March 31, 2026. Total cash and investments were RMB 279.3 billion. Operating cash flow was RMB 2.7 billion. Baidu General Business had approximately 28,000 employees as of March 31, 2026. With that operator, let's now open the call to questions.

Thank you. Thank you Alex. This is go we have seen a remarkable strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure, both training and insurance, with inference showing particularly strong momentum, which is a pretty healthy signal. It tells us that customers have moved beyond training models and are now running AI across more parts of their business at an accelerating pace. Closely related to this, our mass platform is seeing a strong traction is one of the first few MOS platforms in China, as Rodin just mentioned. Besides Ernie, we have quickly expanded Shenpeng's model library to include the most in demand models like Dipsig, jml, Minimax and others and we're seeing a continued growth in token consumption from external customers. Importantly, supporting new models quickly is not simple plug and play process. It requires high throughput inference and efficient model serving capabilities. So we can run these models reliably at scale and serve more token demand with the same amount of compute. Demand is broad based across verticals including airnight, autonomous driving, Emboy, AI gaming, advanced manufacturing and more. It's not just existing customers spending more, we keep winning new ones too, including industries that historically won't have users of AI and cloud computing like retail and IT based consumer brands. The addressable market is still expanding and with demand remaining strong and the supply relatively tight, we are actively expanding capacity and improving resource efficiency to better support the growing customer needs. Our confidence in capturing this demand comes from our differentiated full stack AI capabilities which provide two tangible advantages. First, efficiency, owning and optimizing across the full stack enables us to deliver highly competitive price performance for customers and secondly, our proprietary tests have earned strong recognition real world deployments on margins. The key driver is business mix. GPU cloud usually carries better margin profiles than a traditional CPU cloud for a few reasons. Firstly, GPU cloud is technically more complex with much higher barriers to entry. 5G was actually one of the earliest cloud providers in China to build GPU cloud at scale and we remain at the forefront. Secondly, demand remains very strong while high quality supply is relatively tight. Customers prioritize proven performance, stability and availability, not just cost. Thirdly, our Kunlunkin AI chips and full stack AI capabilities gives us more room to optimize costs and continued improvement in our customer mix further supports margin expansion so GPU cloud takes a larger and larger share of our total cloud infrastructure revenue. We believe the blended margins for slot improvements structurally and that's a durable ongoing trend. So we're confident in the long term profitability trajectory of our cloud business.

Thank you. Hi Alissa, this is Robin. The model landscape is moving very quickly. Active releases from players both in China and globally. We believe model capabilities will continue to advance rapidly and strong in house foundation model capabilities remain essential, so we will continue to invest in learning with conviction. Meanwhile, we have always believed that models ultimately create value through applications. That's why we have consistently taken an application driven approach. Each iteration of ERNIE is guided by Real product needs and BIN scenarios. Most recently we released earning 5.1 which achieved leading results on LM Arena's text and search leaderboards demonstrating Ernie's continued progress in text capability, reasoning and search. Going forward, we will continue to iterate ERNIE in line with the needs of our key applications. That's AI Search, Digital Humans, Nelda and Pharma Agent. These are among the application areas we believe hold the greatest value and our goal is to build the strongest capabilities where they matter most. For example, we will keep improving earnings capability to understand user intent and assess content quality so AI search can deliver more accurate, higher quality and more intelligent results. We also strengthened Bernie's text and multimodal capabilities to make our digital humans more vivid and hyper realistic and more effective at engaging users and driving sales in e commerce. Live Streaming we enhance coding capabilities to better support live coding, enabling users to build applications through natural language. And as coding becomes an increasingly foundational capability in the AI era, this will be growing era of focus and we'll continue strengthen Ernie's capability to identify better and better solutions across complex real world scenarios, helping enterprises in a wide range of industries achieve greater efficiency gains. To better support these directions, we have also made organizational adjustments to our model teams and will continue to evolve our structure as needed. We are confident that Ernie will keep getting stronger across all of these areas. Besides Ernie, we also have a range of smaller, faster and more efficient models, as well as model combinations optimized for specific scenarios. Different use cases have different requirements for capability, cost, latency and deployment efficiency. Our goal is always to deliver the best outcome for each application over the longer term. We believe the full potential of AI applications is still far from realized. As more AI use cases unfold, the value of our application driven approach will become even clearer and earning will become more capable and more valuable along the way. Thank you.

The next question comes from Wei Xiong with ubs. Please go ahead. I'm sure Good evening management. Congrats on very strong cloud momentum and thanks for taking my question. I want to get your thoughts on the margin side. As a cloud infrastructure, revenue continues to grow rapidly and now with power businesses accounting for over 50% of total revenue, how should we think about Baidu's long term operating margin and the key drivers for margin expansion going forward?

Thank you, Thank you. This is Henry in Q1. As you noticed, our Baidu core AI powered business, which mainly includes business beyond traditional online marketing, already exceeded 50% of our total revenue for the first time. This is an important milestone reflecting both AI growing contribution and a more diversified revenue base. Many of these fast growing businesses are still scaling and increasing as they become a larger part of our revenue mix. We expect them to contribute not only to revenue growth but also to margin expansion, giving us multiple drivers for sustainable profit improvement over time down the road. At this stage, we are investing in the most strategic AI opportunities with conviction. We care a lot about ROI of these investments and believe what we are building today will shape our margin structure for the years to come and create durable competitive advantages. Let me walk through the key businesses where we see this playing out. First of all, as you mentioned AI cloud infrastructure, the GPU cloud is structurally higher margin than traditional CPU cloud driven by stronger demand, tighter supply chain, higher technical barriers and uprising power. So as it becomes a larger part of our mix, we expect it to be an important driver of margin improvement and expansion. Second, AI applications this is a naturally high margin business driven by sticky and subscription based models and operating leverage over time. Third, Robotaxi, our unit economics have improved consistently since we have achieved break even in Wuhan City. We are still in the investment phase, but the path forward to profitability is becoming clear as we scale up. In addition, at the corporate level, a few additional levers worth highlighting today. First of all, we continue to drive cost optimization and operational efficiency across entire organization and second, we are deploying AI extensively to improve internal productivity as well. So not the least third on the infrastructure side, we are continuously improving server utilization rate which flows directly to the margin over time. So as I mentioned in summary, our revenue mix is rotating toward higher margin, faster growing businesses. Our full stack AI capability drives cost efficiencies and the company wide productivity gains compounding over time. We believe the medium to long term margin trajectory is compelling for us and we think it's sustainable. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Gary Yu with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Hi. Thank you management and congrats again on the strong AI cloud infra results. So my question is regarding Robotaxi. The management provide an update on your overseas Robotaxi operations and how should we think about the operating scale as well as the revenue mix between domestic and overseas for Robo Taxi? And how do we think about margin profile comparisons? And in the longer term, how does Baidu see its role in the Robo taxi ecosystem as an operator, a technology provider or a platform?

Thank you. Hi, this is Robin. First on scale, Apollo remains a global leader. We've completed over 22 million cumulative rides as of April. China is one of the most open markets in the world. So it's natural that our domestic scale today is significantly ahead of overseas market. But we are also seeing more markets globally opening up for Robo taxi. This regulatory environment turning more positive. We are really happy that our domestic operational experiences prepare us well for international expansion. We have made significant progress in a very short period. We only began accelerating our international expansion a few quarters ago and our footprint has expanded across key markets in Europe, Middle east and Asia. That pace reflects the scalability of both our technology and our operations across different market environments. Our confidence in overseas expansion is backed by the large scale operational capabilities we've proven out in China through years of real world fully driverless operations. We have accumulated deep experience in complex road conditions, operational challenges and corner cases that only emerge at certain scale. And this is not something that can be built overnight. These experiences have continuously sharpened our algorithms and operational standards, making our Robotaxi operation progressively more robust with every mile greater. So when we expand globally, that accumulated experience travels with us and help us move faster. A good example is our progress from Hong Kong to London. Hong Kong has been an important right and drive Robo taxi market for us over the past year. Plus we have accumulated valuable experience there and that has helped to support our recent entry into London, another major right-hand drive market. Regarding to profitability, Apollo Go has already achieved UE breakeven in its largest operational city in China. Despite Very low fare levels. As we expand globally, the pricing environment becomes much more attractive. We believe our overseas operations have the potential to deliver much stronger profitability as they continue to ramp up. And the overall international market outside of US and China is also bigger than China domestic market. I think finally on our long term role in the ecosystem, I think it's still early to call. The Robotax industry is still evolving and both the value chain and business models are still taking shape. What we focused on right now is continuing to scale, deepening our technology and operational advantages and maintaining our global leadership. With that foundation in place, we'll have the strategic flexibility to define our role as the ecosystem mature and capture long term value accordingly. Thank you.

The next question comes from Thomas Chong with Jeffries. Please go ahead. Hi, good evening. Thanks management for taking my questions and congratulations on a solid stat hoc result. As AI investment continues to ramp up across the industry, how should we think about Baidu capex level in 2026? And how does management prioritize capital allocation between AI investment and shareholders return? And finally, could management provide updates about the company's potential for dual primary listing in Hong Kong?

Thank you. Thank you. Thomas, this is Henry. On the topic you mentioned on CapEx, our overall approach is to maintain strategic investment intensity while preserving financial discipline. AI remains Baidu's most important long term opportunity and we will continue to invest in foundation models to stay competitive at the frontier, but also across our full stack AI capability more broadly, from a financial standpoint, we have the capacity to support this level of investment. Thomas, as you noticed, our operating profit and operating cash flow remain healthy. With our total cash position also at a healthy level, our operating cash flow for Baidu continued to be positive at 2.7 billion RMB in Q1 this quarter, the third consecutive quarter since turning positive in Q3 last year. And also meanwhile, we are drawing on a mix of financing channels and different instruments including operating leases, financial leases and other low cost bank borrowings as well to fund our AI investments while remaining and maintaining a sound cash position, a healthy balance sheet and a long term financing structure. And also, as you mentioned, our shareholder returns. It is also our priority and we still keep as it is. Last quarter we announced a new buyback program and also introduced the first dividend policy. We will continue to balance long term AI investment with shareholder returns and we remain committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders. The last point regarding the Hong Kong DU prime listing as as you mentioned, we continuously evaluate initiatives that would help unlock long term value for the company, including capital market initiatives. We believe Baidu's underlying value is substantial and we will be flexible and proactive in exploring ways to surfacing it. We will consider market condition, regulatory requirements and shareholder interests and we will communicate with the market when there are meaningful development. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Miranda Zhang with Bank of America securities. Please go ahead. Good evening. Thank you for taking my question and congrats on the very strong results. So my question is about the AI agent. So as we are quickly moving into the agentic AI era, how to think about Baidu's strategy for AI applications and agents? What's management's view on the monetization methods, for example, like the token based pricing or subscription based model or project based model. Thank you.

Hi Marand, this is Robin. As I talked about at the Baidu Create conference last, over the past three years, the biggest AI moments were driven by model breakthroughs. But this year is different. For the first time, it is an agent, an AI application that has captured the world's attention. That shift validates something we've long believed in the AI era, value ultimately gets realized at the application layer. AI applications have always been a strategic priority for us and we have built a portfolio around real user needs and business scenarios spanning AI native products and AI transformations of our existing products serving individuals, enterprises and industry verticals alike. Within this portfolio there are several directions we see particularly valuable. The first is Search, our largest consumer facing product and one we have been consistently transforming with AI. We are pioneering the AI search experience experience globally bringing the latest AI capabilities to our hundreds of millions of users and enabling search to deliver more intelligent, structured and genuinely helpful answers at scale. And the second is digital humans. We continue to push toward higher realism, lower cost and greater scalability. As costs come down, digital humans are becoming much more accessible to merchants and can be deployed at larger scale in E commerce live streaming. They are proving increasingly effective at driving engagement and conversion, with performance in many cases comparable to or even better than human hosts. And third one Miao Da, our white coding product. As its capabilities evolve, Miao DA supports a broader range of applications and workflows, lowering the barrier for users and enterprises to build AI applications through natural language. And fourth is Pharmo Agent, focused on enterprise scenarios. It helps enterprises navigate complex dynamic real world environments continuously evolving to identify better solutions and drive meaningful efficiency gains. And as it handles more and more complex scenarios across more and more industries, it keeps getting better. So for these four directions, I think the first direction is clearly more advertising based and the other three direction is more subscription or usage based on or token based pricing. And I think for search it's more of a consensus that it's a meaningful market for AI native applications and also for Miao Da, the WAF coding product. They are also comparable ones outside of China, but for digital humans and pharma agent these are not consensus. These are our own belief. We think they both represent huge market potentials, but not many companies putting into enough resources and efforts to do this kind of things. And beyond this we're also exploring new AI native products, product forms and DOMIT is one recent example. It is a general purpose agent. It brings AI into the workflows and tasks people deal with every day. It is stateful, it remembers a lot of things about you. So it's going to be quite sticky application we think and on monetization the industry is at a very early stage globally and the monetization models are still evolving today. Token based pricing is more common. People are essentially paying for foundation models, but over time AI applications and agents will become more capable of completing real tasks like a human being. We believe monetization will become broader and more result oriented. That means users are paying for productivity gains, time savings, vendor experience and tangible results. So in the future people will pay for agents or applications and the market for this should be much larger than tokens. Thank you.

Actually, thank you, thank you for your question. This is Do I think China's domestic homegrown AI chip market is still hurting but moving fast? We're seeing a structural shift in AI compute demand from a training heavy to a growing mix of inference. As agentic applications, industry specific use cases and new forms of applications continue to emerge. Inference is becoming a growing part of the picture. Open Client is a good example, driving a weave of inference demand that is higher frequency, more real time and more diverse on supply. Domestic AI chips still face near term challenges around capacity and supply chain maturity, partly because demand is growing faster than supply. But over the long term. China's semiconductor industry is developing quickly, supported by a strong manufacturing and supply chain foundation. We believe domestic supply capabilities will keep improving over time. If that happens, competition we will increasingly depend on not just on delivering chips, but on whether those chips can perform reliably and efficiently across diverse real world workloads. Domestic chips are still catching up with the most advanced global products in certain frontier training scenarios, but inference is an area where domestic chips can be highly relevant and competitive. As inference continues to grow, that advantage becomes increasingly relevant for enterprises. It's not only about the peak chip performance. What matters more is the stability at scale, compatibility with mainstream models and frameworks, migration, cost and friction, support for large scale cluster deployment, and ultimately cost efficiency. So we think the market will increasingly consolidate around players who can deliver on all of these dimensions. Kunongchin is well positioned on each of these fronts. Furthermore, Kunuchin is not just a standalone chip product, it's a critical part of Baidu's full stack AI capabilities spanning from infrastructure to applications. We can continuously optimize across the interstack, improving model efficiency, reducing inference costs, and delivering AI infrastructure that is more cost effective, stable and easier to deploy. We are seeing a strong and growing customer demand for Kunujin, with adoption expanding across industries. So we believe kunlunxin is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead. Thank you.