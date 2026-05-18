Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 18, 2026 11:29 AM 31 min read

Transcript: Brady Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Brady (NYSE:BRC) reported third-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cv8apd3d/

Summary

Brady reported a record high adjusted earnings per share of $1.50, up 23% year-over-year, with organic sales growth of 8.2% and a gross profit margin nearly reaching 52%.

The company announced an agreement to acquire Honeywell's productivity solutions and services business, expected to be immediately accretive with an estimated $0.80 of adjusted EPS accretion in the first year.

Brady's cash generation was robust, with operating cash flow increasing by 35% year-to-date, positioning the company well for the acquisition and continued investment in R&D and sales force expansion.

The company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance range to $5.20 to $5.30 per share and expects organic sales growth in the mid-single digits for the fiscal year.

Management emphasized the success of new product introductions, particularly the i4311 portable printer, and highlighted strong growth in the data center segment, contributing significantly to sales.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anne Thornton (Chief Financial Officer)

Russell Shaller

Anne Thornton (Chief Financial Officer)

Russell Shaller

OPERATOR

If you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Steve Farrazani with Sidoti.

Steve Farrazani (Equity Analyst)

Russell Shaller

Steve Farrazani (Equity Analyst)

How much of a difference maker is the I4311? Is that a market share taker?

Russell Shaller

Steve Farrazani (Equity Analyst)

Russell Shaller

synergies that first quarter. Excuse me, that first year is no synergies. Wow.

Steve Farrazani (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And timing on the deal, any change?

Russell Shaller

August 1st is our best estimate, you know, pending regulatory filings and some other things. But if we miss the August 1st date, it will likely be due to external factors, not Honeywell or Brady.

OPERATOR

Got it. Thanks, Russell. Our next question comes from Keith Hosam with North Coast Research.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Good morning guys. I want to echo congratulations on a great quarter.

Russell Shaller

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

When in the process of the data center being built, are your products being used? Is it toward the completion of the data center? Is it earlier? Maybe any context you can provide there?

Russell Shaller

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Last question, on data centers for me and who's the buyer of this? Is it the builder of the data center themselves? Is it the server companies?

Russell Shaller

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay, I appreciate that. Gross margins benefiting obviously from data centers, but it sounds like also with the printer growth there, you're going to be benefiting from consumables. Great number this quarter, the 51.8. As we kind of think about going forward, how are you thinking about gross margins? Is 50 no longer the floor? Are we thinking maybe 51, 52 is possible here as we look forward?

Russell Shaller

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

I appreciate that. Thank you. In terms of the 80 cent number that you gave for the Honeywell PSS acquisition, the first full year, what is included in that context? I've been of the opinion that they've underinvested R and D and sales and marketing over the years. You're obviously close to the number than I am. Can you any thoughts on what that includes in terms of any additional investment, what they were doing?

Russell Shaller

Anne Thornton (Chief Financial Officer)

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay, appreciate it. And I guess last question for me guys. You know, and I don't usually ask questions on board resignations because I usually don't think much about them.

Russell Shaller

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Russell Shaller

Thanks for asking the question.

OPERATOR

That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Russell Shaller for closing remarks.

Russell Shaller

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved