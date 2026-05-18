$1000 Invested In Adobe 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.37%. Currently, Adobe has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion.
Buying $1000 In ADBE: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADBE stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,586.09 today based on a price of $251.31 for ADBE at the time of writing.
Adobe's Performance Over Last 20 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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