Insider Selling: Jeffrey Chen Unloads $14.66M Of ASE Technology Holding Co Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on May 18, by Jeffrey Chen, Board Member at ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Chen sold 27,000 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. The total transaction value is $14,661,000.

During Monday's morning session, ASE Technology Holding Co shares down by 6.85%, currently priced at $31.5.

About ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ASE Technology Holding Co's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.22% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of ASE Technology Holding Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.