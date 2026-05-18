Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSE:FTEC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.27%. Currently, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion.

Buying $100 In FTEC: If an investor had bought $100 of FTEC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $711.32 today based on a price of $267.67 for FTEC at the time of writing.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.