C3is Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Monday, C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajbstw6n/
Summary
C3is reported significant financial performance improvements, including a 358% increase in adjusted net income to $5.5 million and a 130% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $6.9 million for Q1 2026.
The company achieved a 34% increase in voyage revenues to $11.6 million, with a notable 99% increase in time charter equivalent rates for the fleet.
C3is expanded its fleet with the acquisition of two new product tankers, enhancing its capacity by 387% since inception and maintaining a strategy of operating debt-free.
The company is navigating geopolitical challenges impacting trade flows and costs, while also benefiting from strong market demand in the tanker sector.
Future strategies focus on disciplined growth through selective acquisitions and short to medium-term charters, with no impact from potential US tariffs due to non-Chinese built vessels.
Full Transcript
Nina Pendia
Diamantes Andreotis
Sam
Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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