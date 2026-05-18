Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 18, 2026 10:34 AM 28 min read

ReNew Energy Glb Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/my6fexir/

Summary

Renew Energy Global PLC reported a record adjusted EBITDA of INR 98.5 billion, surpassing guidance and achieving a profit after tax of INR 10.4 billion, marking a 2.3x increase from the previous fiscal year.

The company expanded its operating portfolio to approximately 12.8 gigawatts, representing a 25% year-on-year growth, and announced a total committed portfolio of 20.2 gigawatts, including 1.7 gigawatts of battery storage.

Strategically, the company is shifting its focus towards solar and battery energy storage, reducing reliance on wind energy, and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities with a planned 6.5 gigawatt ingot and wafer plant.

Renew Energy Global PLC raised $375 million through asset monetization and fundraising, which helped reduce net debt to EBITDA by 1.1x and improved balance sheet strength.

The company provided guidance for fiscal 2027, expecting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of INR 103 to 109 billion, with continued contributions from both core and manufacturing businesses.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Anand Shahi

Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Kailash Vaswani (Chief Financial Officer)

Vaishali Nigam Sinha (Co-Founder and Chairperson, Sustainability)

Kailash Vaswani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Maheep Manloi

Hey hello Gert. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on the nice quarter there. Maybe just a question. First on the manufacturing business, the ingot wafer capacity which I think we talked about last time and gave more color here. When should we expect that contribution and does the guidance include any contribution from that business? I think mostly from the margin side, but curious if that would be for third party sales as well.

Kailash Vaswani (Chief Financial Officer)

Maheep Manloi

Gotcha. And secondly, just on the performance this quarter, I think wind PLF was definitely better but on solar we saw slightly lower. Was there any resource issue or sub curtailments or how to think about that going forward?

Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, there was some curtailment. As I said it was a little lower in Q4 but there was some degree of curtailment that happened. Resource, you know efficiency was a tad lower but on top of that there was a curtailment. That's why the overall Plant Load Factor (PLF) for solar has been lower than last year.

OPERATOR

Appreciate it. Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, please, please press star and then one. Our next question will come from Nikhil Naganya of Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Nikhil Naganya

Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Nikhil Naganya

Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Nikhil Naganya

Got it. Thank you so much for answering. Those are my questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions on the phone line at this time.

Sumant Sinha (Founder, Chairman and CEO)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved