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May 18, 2026 10:30 AM 18 min read

Transcript: Niu Techs Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Niu Techs (NASDAQ:NIU) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nj9qi2cu/

Summary

NIU Technologies reported a 28.7% year-over-year increase in sales volume, reaching 261,000 units, with revenue up 33.4% to RMB 909.52 million.

In China, sales volume increased by 35.4%, driven by significant growth in the electric motorcycle segment, while overseas sales declined by 32.4% due to strategic channel optimization.

The company is focusing on expanding its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in China and has launched several new products, including AI-enabled electric bicycles and motorcycles.

Marketing expenses increased significantly due to front-loaded investments in branding and AI technology, positioning the company for future growth as the market recovers.

NIU Technologies anticipates revenue of RMB 1.57 billion to 1.82 billion in Q2, representing a 25% to 45% year-over-year increase.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Yan Li (Chief Executive Officer)

Yang Zhou (Chief Financial Officer)

Yan Li (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. And thank you all for participating on today's call and for your support. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress. Thank you.

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