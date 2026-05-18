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May 18, 2026 10:30 AM 30 min read

Gossamer Bio Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qud2to75/

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc presented a regulatory update, including a Type B pre-NDA meeting for their drug Serilutinib, with an NDA submission targeted for September 2026.

The company's Phase 3 study of Serilutinib showed a clinically meaningful improvement in patients with PAH, with significant treatment effects observed across multiple anatomical compartments.

Gossamer Bio Inc implemented a reduction in force and cost containment measures to extend its cash runway into Q1 2027, and restructured its convertible debt to reduce outstanding debt by $128 million and extend maturity to 2030.

Full Transcript

Tina (Operator)

Brian Girardo (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Fahim Hasnain

Karen Peterson

Rob Presigno

Brian Girardo (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Fahim Hasnain

Operator

As a reminder to ask a question, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that's star1 to ask a question. And our first question comes from the line of Yasmin Rahimi with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Dominic

Hi, this is Dominic on for Yasmin Rahimi. Congrats on all the great updates in the Procera CTFRI data. Could you help us understand how this data not only helps for the upcoming pre NDA Type B meeting, but also potentially support a differentiated label? Kind of. What are your thoughts on that and the plan with those data?

Karen Peterson

Bob Smith (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dominic

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joseph Schwartz with Leary Partners. Please go ahead.

Heidi

Hi, this is Heidi on for Joe. Thanks so much for taking our question. Can you walk us through the timeline between now and a potential September filing? What steps are getting to a potential NDA filing in addition to the type B meeting?

Karen Peterson

Thank you Karen. Yeah, sure. We're actively working on the NDA submission as we speak. Obviously it's a very large dossier and all of the analyses are ongoing and will be completed, you know, late August so that we can get the filing in mid September. Everything is happening in parallel to the meeting and we have been planning this for quite some time so we're on track and will be ready to file in September.

Brian Girardo (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Heidi

Great, thanks so much.

Jasmine

Xiaomari

Fahim Hasnain

Operator

Great, thanks so much. Your next question comes from the line of Vimil Devant with Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead. Great.

Vimil Devant

Brian Girardo (Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks for your question. Brian, you want to take the communication? Yeah. First piece. Yes. So Vamo, we'll provide an update on our FDA disclosures during our second quarter results that we'll do later in the summer after the meeting. But Fahima let you direct the more important question for vama.

Rob Presigno

Yeah, Rob, you want to handle it? Second piece. So the second question I believe was how these patients, if you will, perform regarding their clinical endpoints as compared to the overall Procera intent to treat population. These patients did show significant improvement in six minute walk and significant lowering or decrease in NT pro bmp. Exactly what we would expect and very, if you will, supportive of this cohort. As far as your second question.

Fahim Hasnain

Bob Smith (Chief Commercial Officer)

Yeah, Faheem, that's exactly what I was going to say. I would just say with this data I think it will motivate the market to start patients sooner on seralutinib. And as Fahim said, because of what we're seeing from a safety and tolerability standpoint and efficacy standpoint, now is imaging data that will be able to stay on for a much longer time with that hopefully pretending better outcomes for these patients.

Fahim Hasnain

Yeah. And I don't think we can stress enough how important a new mechanism is for these patients, especially a new mechanism that doesn't carry the significant burden of toxicities that many of the current therapies do.

Vimil Devant

Okay, thank you. Congrats on all the progress.

Operator

Thank you.

Fahim Hasnain

Operator

Thank you.

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