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May 18, 2026 10:29 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: iQIYI Q1 2026 Earnings Call

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pis5ikxb/

Summary

iQIYI Inc reported Q1 2026 revenues of 6.2 billion RMB, with a sequential decline of 8%. Membership services revenue grew by 2% sequentially, while online advertising and content distribution revenues decreased by 8% and 54%, respectively.

The company is focusing on reinforcing its core business through premium content, expanding into short film dramas, and leveraging AI for content creation. It plans to launch over 100 short-form dramas in 2026.

iQIYI Inc's overseas business is a key growth area, with membership revenue in Southeast Asia increasing by over 40% annually, driven by a focus on young female demographics and local content production.

The company is investing in AI-driven content creation with its proprietary platform, Nattopro, which has over 10,000 active creators and plans for an international version.

Management highlighted strong anti-piracy measures and a supportive regulatory environment, which are expected to enhance content protection and drive growth in high-quality content creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the iQIYI Inc First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question, you will need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Cheng Yu, IR Director of the Company. Please go ahead.

Cheng Yu (IR Director)

Gong

Ying

OPERATOR

Zhequn Zhang (Analyst)

Thanks Management for taking my question and my question about Nattopro. The company previously launched NATO Pro AI agent for film and television content creation. Could Management share more details about the recent progress of Nattopro and any specific examples of its practical applications? In addition, how does management view the future commercialization prospects for Nattopro? Thank you.

Gongyu

OPERATOR

Yes, it comes from Vicky Way City.

Vicky Way City

Thanks Management for taking my question. Would Management share some latest progress about the industry anti piracy updates? Thank you.

Cheng Yu (IR Director)

Thanks Vicky we'll invite our Chief Contact Officer Hui to take this question.

Ji zong

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jenny Yuan with ubs. Please go ahead.

Jenny Yuan (Analyst)

So let me translate myself so Membership business saw sequential recovery in the first quarter, in particular overseas business delivered, robust growth momentum. So how does management view the sustainability of this improving trend? And how should we think about the membership business outlook into second quarter and beyond? Thank you. Thanks Jenny.

Yu Jiaoduan (Senior Vice President of Membership Business)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Thomas Chong with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chong (Analyst)

Wan Shanghai Chongja Woman high wide. Thanks management for taking my question and congratulations on the fast growth of your overseas business. Just now we talk about the fast growth in Southeast Asia. So may I ask about our investment strategies in Southeast Asia market and also can you share about some of the differences or similarities in terms of the the audience preference in domestic versus overseas? Thank you.

Cheng Yu (IR Director)

Thank you, Thomas. We'll invite our senior vice president of our Low overseas business, Mr. To take on this question.

Xiangpai Yang (Senior Vice President of International and Uber Online Game Business)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Gigi Xiao with Guangfa Go ahead.

Gigi Xiao (Analyst)

I will translate the question myself. Seeing it's efforts in Nado Pro and fostering AI driven creation and talent cultivation, how do we view the competitive landscape in the AI era? Thank you

Gongyu

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to the company for closing remarks.

Cheng Yu (IR Director)

Thank you everyone for participating on the call today. If you have further questions, don't hesitate to contact us.

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