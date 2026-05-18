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May 18, 2026 10:15 AM 19 min read

Sohu.com Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/33ht6xgk/

Summary

Sohu.com Ltd reported total revenues of $141 million for Q1 2026, representing a 4% year-over-year increase but a 1% decrease from the previous quarter.

Marketing services revenue was $13 million, down 8% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter, while online game revenues increased by 6% year-over-year to $125 million.

The company reported a net loss of $4 million for the quarter, contrasting with net incomes of $182 million and $423 million for Q1 and Q4 2025, respectively.

Strategic initiatives included integrating cutting-edge technology into social media platforms to enhance user experience and engagement, along with hosting unique offline events to bolster brand influence and monetization opportunities.

Future outlook includes a focus on maintaining revenue growth for online games through targeted content updates and promotional events, while acknowledging macroeconomic challenges impacting advertising revenues.

Management highlighted the ongoing share repurchase program, with 8.7 million ADS repurchased at a cost of approximately $116 million as of mid-May 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Huang Pu (Investor Relations Director)

Charles Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Savo Brennan

OPERATOR

If you wish to ask a question now, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. We will now take our first question. And our first question comes from the line of Thomas Chong at Jefferies. Please ask your question, Thomas. Your line is open.

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Charles Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for giving me that information. Right, so you have third question Thomas burning all over. Yes, yes. On the bottom line because Q1 we are better than expected but Q2, we are seeing a sequential widening of the losses. So just want to see if Q2 is a benchmark for Q3 and Q4. Thank you.

Charles Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Got it. Thank you. Thank you. We will now take our next question from the line of Alicia Yop Sat. Please ask your question. Alicia, your line is open.

Alicia Yop

Charles Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Alicia Yop

I see, I see. And then so that is you are seeing, you know, decent budget and then in terms of, you know, in the second quarter should we also assume. Maybe you are seeing more upbeat from the IT and then maybe FMCG also. Okay, but then weaker in auto. Is that fair to assume that on the second quarter.

Charles Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Alicia Yop

Okay. Okay. Thank you so much, Charles. Thanks for sharing.

Charles Zhang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, please press star11 on your telephone keypad if you wish to ask a question. I am showing no further questions. And with that, we conclude our conference call for today. Thank you for your participation.

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