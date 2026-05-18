If You Invested $1000 In Comfort Systems USA Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 29.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.53%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In FIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FIX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $174,415.96 today based on a price of $1857.53 for FIX at the time of writing.

Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.