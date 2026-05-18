If You Invested $100 In Walmart Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.85%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion.

Buying $100 In WMT: If an investor had bought $100 of WMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $278.47 today based on a price of $132.21 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.