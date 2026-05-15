$1000 Invested In Hims & Hers Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.04%. Currently, Hims & Hers Health has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In HIMS: If an investor had bought $1000 of HIMS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,719.87 today based on a price of $24.80 for HIMS at the time of writing.

Hims & Hers Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.