Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock In The Last 15 Years

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 28.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.15%. Currently, ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In TQQQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of TQQQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $336,480.11 today based on a price of $74.68 for TQQQ at the time of writing.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.