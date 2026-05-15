$1000 Invested In Innodata 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 58.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 70.81%. Currently, Innodata has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In INOD: If an investor had bought $1000 of INOD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $14,968.85 today based on a price of $95.06 for INOD at the time of writing.

Innodata's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.