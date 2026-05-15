Helius Medical Tech Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/de2cmwtu/
Summary
Helius Medical Tech announced a significant increase in first-quarter revenue to $3.6 million, driven primarily by staking revenue.
The company is expanding its digital asset treasury platform, focusing on advisory services, validated infrastructure, and platform business to capture growth in the APAC region.
Despite cryptocurrency market volatility, Helius Medical Tech achieved a net staking yield of 6.9% and executed strategic share repurchases and capital raises to enhance shareholder value.
The company divested its cash-burning medical device business, signaling a strategic shift towards digital asset management.
Management highlighted the importance of capital allocation strategies and maintaining a lean operational structure to support future growth initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Serena Jassy (Investor Relations)
Joseph Chee
Cosmo Jiang (Director at Solana Company and General Partner)
Madeline Gemmy (Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer)
Joseph Chee
Thank you, Mehdi. Well again, thank you all for joining the Solana first quarter 2026 operating results update. We look forward to updating you on our progress again in the coming quarters. Operator, Please open the call for questions.
OPERATOR
Certainly. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our first question comes from the line of Matthew Galinko from Maxim Group. Your question please.
Matthew Galinko
Hey, thanks for taking my question. Maybe if we could talk about the flywheel that you discussed in the prepared remarks and be particularly around the advisory, maybe touch on what sort of traction you have there, what level of engagement you have and is there a revenue model there or is it primarily just, you know, sort of engaging, you know, counterparties into the Solana ecosystem? Thanks.
Joseph Chee
Matthew Galinko
All right, that's very helpful and maybe just as my follow up. I think currently you operate with a pretty lean structure and so I'm wondering how you deliver those advisory services and to the extent that you're generating, you know, material revenue there, how do you think about the allocation of any cash flow you might begin to generate from those sorts of activities? Thanks.
Joseph Chee
Matthew Galinko
That's great. Thanks for the caller. I'll jump back in the queue.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Fidor Shabalin from B. Riley. Your question please.
Fidor Shabalin
Thank you very much operator and good afternoon everyone. I have a first one on a Pacific backbone infrastructure. Can you tell us where we are with the validator infrastructure today versus where we were, where we were at the quarter end and specifically how much SOL is currently delegated to their if any and what's the stake ramp trajectory you're targeting over the next two maybe or three quarters?
Fidor Shabalin
Just how should we think about economic uplift from the GT integration on MEV capture relative to the standard staking yield you're currently realizing?
Joseph Chee
Fidor Shabalin
Thank you, that's super helpful. And another one is on how should you think about buybacks, cadence going forward and overall Solana accumulation? Like anything, should we expect something beyond staking revenue in Solana tokens, I mean, or at risk at current MNAF level, you will stick with staking only and will not pursue any external purchases of extra tokens. Thank you.
Joseph Chee
That's a good question. It's something we debate all the time. I think the right person to answer this question is Cosmo. Why do I pass it on to Cosmo?
Cosmo Jiang (Director at Solana Company and General Partner)
Fidor Shabalin
Joseph Chee
Fidor Shabalin
That is super helpful. Thank you very much for all the color and continue. Best of luck.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's question and answer session. This does conclude the question and answer session. I'd like to hand the program back to Joseph Chi for any further remarks.
Joseph Chee
Well, I guess thank you for that. And again, thank you for joining us today on the call and we look forward to updating you on the progress in the coming quarters. And for some of you, if there are calls set up separately, happy to provide more colors in what's going on and what's going to happen. Thank you very much.
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