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May 15, 2026 4:54 PM 15 min read

BioCardia Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Rt7kKGAp

Summary

BioCardia reported significant progress with its cardiac cell therapy for ischemic heart failure, achieving FDA breakthrough designation and Medicare reimbursement.

The company presented compelling echocardiography data showing improved heart function in treated patients, which is supporting regulatory discussions in Japan and the U.S.

BioCardia is preparing for a formal Japanese submission, expected to take seven months, and has engaged with the FDA on a premarket application, with the ongoing Heart Failure 2 trial being a priority.

Financially, the company decreased total expenses to $2.3 million in Q1 2026 from $2.7 million in Q1 2025, with a net loss of $2.3 million for the quarter and cash reserves of $951,000.

Management expressed optimism about future regulatory approvals and market opportunities in Japan, targeting an initial market of 20,000 patients with a reimbursement potential of $400 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Miranda Pato (Investor Relations)

Peter Altman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David McClung (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Laura

Hello, this is Laura on for Jim Malloy. Thank you for taking our questions. So may you just provide a bit more insight into the regulatory process in Japan. Like what additional work do you think you may need to do alongside the Shonen application that you mentioned from now until submission this year? And also what's the timing of when you'll hear back from the agency after after filing.

Peter Altman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Laura

Yes. Thank you for the clarity. Yeah. Just as a follow up, may you just talk about more about the market opportunity in Japan. You mentioned how CardiAMP may cover an unmet medical need in the region. So how may you see Cardiamp integrating into the treatment regimen in Japan?

Peter Altman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Excuse me again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. Please stand by as we poll for questions. Showing. No further questions. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Peter Altman for any closing remarks.

Peter Altman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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