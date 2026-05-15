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May 15, 2026 4:27 PM 25 min read

Transcript: Venu Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Friday, Venu Holding (AMEX:VENU) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/966483815

Summary

Venu Holding reported a 25% increase in total assets to $461 million as of March 31, 2026, and completed a capital raise of $86.25 million.

The company is building a new asset class of live entertainment venues with multi-seasonal and multi-configurational designs, leveraging partnerships with municipalities and fractional ownership sales.

Future outlook includes ongoing discussions with over 45 municipalities for new venues and strong interest in venue partnerships, evidenced by over $100 million in negotiated and contractual partnership revenue.

Operational highlights include the success of the Ford Amphitheater and an increase in bookings and talent interest for new venues like Broken Arrow and McKinney.

Management emphasized the progress in developing venue technology, strong partnerships with companies like PepsiCo and Aramark, and a growth strategy focused on expanding venue footprint and partnership opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Heather Atkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

J.W. Roth (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Will Hodgens (President)

Vic Fetter (Chief Operating Officer)

Terry Liebler (President of Growth and Strategy)

Heather Atkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

J.W. Roth (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Thanks, Heather, and thanks to Will, Vic and Terry. Here's what I want every investor on this call to take away. Today, we have built something that institutions recognize that world class partners keep choosing and that retail investors are finding new ways to access. The model is working exactly the way we designed it. The pipeline is as strong as it's ever been, and we're just getting started. Let's open it up for questions.

OPERATOR

Stephen Lashcik (Equity Analyst)

J.W. Roth (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Vic Fetter (Chief Operating Officer)

Stephen Lashcik (Equity Analyst)

Terry Liebler (President of Growth and Strategy)

Stephen Lashcik (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Marty Calbert from Morgan Stanley. Marty, please go ahead.

Marty Calbert (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, J.W. and team. Great quarter. My question is twofold. First of all, a great, great, great announcement about Chattanooga. Can you explain more about the development that could go on around Chattanooga? I'm a Whiskey, man. So I would love to see a naming of a Jack Daniel's Amphitheater in Chattanooga.

J.W. Roth (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Bob

Marty Calbert (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, JW and Bob, Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Bernowski.

Doug

Thank you, everyone. Doug, terrific quarterly update.

Jamie Bernowski

Thank you. Thanks for ongoing clarity on the financial metrics as you head into the busy season at the gorgeous Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs. Can you walk us through? What are you really most excited about?

J.W. Roth (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

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