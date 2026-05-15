If You Invested $1000 In Eli Lilly Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.12%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $894.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $19,778.13 today based on a price of $1001.96 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.