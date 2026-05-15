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May 15, 2026 12:33 PM 23 min read

NeoVolta Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762533&tp_key=aa34386620

Summary

NeoVolta reported a revenue of approximately $2 million for Q3 2026, consistent with the same period last year, with a nine-month revenue increase of 262% year-over-year to $13.3 million.

The company is transitioning into a vertically integrated energy solutions platform, with significant progress at the Georgia manufacturing facility, including equipment arrival and installation set for June.

NeoVolta increased its ownership in NeoVolta Power LLC to 80% and is enhancing commercial agreements, aiming to capitalize on the US Clean energy sector growth opportunities.

Despite near-term headwinds due to the expiration of the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit, the company is optimistic about the residential storage market and is preparing for the NV Wave Modular platform launch.

NeoVolta was recognized as the 2026 Energy Storage Company of the Year by Cleantech Breakthrough, affirming its market position and strategic direction.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Bond (Chief Financial Officer)

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Steve Ferzani (Equity Analyst)

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Ferzani (Equity Analyst)

Is it tough to be launching a product like this, which obviously is significantly transformational from your previous residential products in a tepid market, a temporarily tepid market?

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Ferzani (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's helpful. I'll take one more in in terms of some color around the customer engagements you're currently having ahead of the plant launch in Georgia.

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Excellent. Thanks so much, Artis. Our next question comes from Sean Milligan with Needham and Company. Your line is now live.

Sean Milligan (Equity Analyst)

Hey Artis, thanks for taking the questions. On the utility scale side, you hit on the funding and the demand piece, but can you talk a little bit about some of the other things maybe you have to do between now and in first order, whether that's like getting some sign off on, you know, the ability to get the tax credits there, UL certification or like just bankability of those products?

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Milligan (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's great. And then on cell supply, can you just remind us like what you're eyeing for cell supply more specifically for next year? Like do you have access to enough non fiat cells? Are you looking in the US like kind of, what's your outlook there?

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Milligan (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to to Artis Johnson for brief closing comments.

Artis Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

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