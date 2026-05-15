NexGel Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Friday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
NexGel reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $2.65 million, a slight decrease from $2.81 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower sales from the Silly George product line.
The company recently completed the acquisition of the BioNx division, anticipated to triple annual revenue to approximately $35 million and be immediately accretive to profitability.
NexGel raised $13.8 million to fund the acquisition, with $8.8 million in cash and a $5 million convertible note issued to Cellularity.
Management highlighted the strategic partnership with Sequence Life Science, which invested $5.5 million, enhancing NexGel's manufacturing, product development, and distribution capabilities.
Dave Hazard was appointed as Vice President of Sales for Bionic Surgical, expected to drive sales growth for NexGel's new regenerative biomaterial products.
Three 510k devices are in development, with commercialization targeted for 2026, 2027, and 2028, representing $4.6 million in invested paid-in capital.
The company appointed Ian Blackman as the new CFO to oversee the integration of the acquisition and accelerate growth.
NexGel plans to provide further updates on the integration and financial performance in its second quarter financial results in August.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Valter Pinto
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator, thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question and our first question today will come from Naz Rahman with Maxim Group. Your line is now open.
Naz Rahman (Analyst)
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Naz Rahman (Analyst)
Understood. That's. That's fair. On the tripling of your revenue that you communicated and previously communicated, does that assume at this point that like the non binance business or businesses stay flat or are you showing any growth peers? It seems like that non bionics business is basically flat at this point.
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, it is. We don't expect it to stay flat. Silly George had a uncharacteristically bad fourth quarter and kind of a meh first quarter. Year over year, down a little bit. So we see already a recovery in April on that product line. So we think there'll be some growth, but we were kind of modest in that we have very little growth built in for this particular segment. Got it.
Naz Rahman (Analyst)
And one last question, if I may. I guess what? Normalize with all the additional sales reps and the R and D team, how much do you expect operating expenses to be, I guess on a quarterly basis or how much you expect it to increase annually on a normalized basis?
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
So we probably have added. And our CFO Ian is on the call as well. So correct me if I. If I'm mistaken in this, Ian, but I think that we've added. In fact, why don't I just ask you what the. What we think the operating overhead.
Ian Blackman (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. So it'll be an approximate monthly run rate of 500,000, all in salaries, marketing and commissions and so on.
Naz Rahman (Analyst)
Got it. That was helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And once again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star and one on your keypad now. And we'll take our next question from Bess Mihailov as a private investor.
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
Thank you for taking my questions. Adam, good morning.
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Hi, Beth. Good to talk to you again.
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
I wanted to ask you about the offering. Is it still open? You just filed an 8k for another million dollars. Are you still conducting this offering? Is it still open for additional investors and do you intend to file an 8K and a press release stating when it's completely closed?
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
How is the eradimed relationship going? Is that ramping up? It was supposed to be 3, $400,000 a year business.
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
On previous conference calls, you had mentioned that you thought there were an additional three to $400,000 deals in the funnel in the pipeline, so to speak, similar to this one to the irhythm.
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, right now it's more like. It's more like. It's more like 200.
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
Okay, so are they still in the funnel? Have some of them come through? You know, is the funnel growing?
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
Okay, and what happened with the laser hair removal product? You never announced anything publicly on that one, as far as I know.
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
I mean, what does it mean for nextgel in terms of future sales? Is it. Are you guys doing sales or what needs to happen for any revenues to come from that one?
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bess Mihailov (Private Investor)
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Beth.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, it is Star and One. If you'd like to ask a question. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I will now turn the meeting back to our presenters for any additional or closing remarks.
Adam Levy (Chief Executive Officer)
I think we're fine. Thank you, operator.
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