Onex Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Welcome to Onyx first quarter 2026 conference call and webcast. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question and answer session with pre qualified analysts at that time. If you have a question, please press star 11 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Jill Humenick, Managing Director, Shareholder Relations and Communications at Onyx. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us. We're broadcasting this call on our website. Hosting the call today are Bobbi LeBlanc, ONEX's Chief Executive Officer and Meg McClellan, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us today for our Q and A session is Paul Brand, Chief Executive Officer of Conduct. Earlier this morning we issued our first quarter 2026 press release MD&A and Consolidated Financial Statements which are available on the Shareholder section of our website and have also been filed on SEDAR. Our supplemental information package is also available on our website. As a reminder, all references to dollar amounts on this call are in US unless otherwise stated. I must also point everyone to our webcast presentation for our usual disclaimer and cautionary factors relating to any forward looking statements contained in today's presentation and remarks. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Bobby.

Happy Friday everyone. First, I'd like to welcome Meg, Onyx's new CFO and Paul Brand, the CEO of Convex's, to their first Onyx earnings call. Thank you both for being here today. Onyx delivered a solid first quarter despite a challenging market backdrop. We remain focused on executing our strategy to drive long term value creation and earnings growth. Our Convex's private equity and credit platforms are performing well and we are experiencing positive momentum across our investing and asset management activities. As I've indicated before, Convex's will be the largest contributor to increasing shareholder value in the near term. In addition, the value of our strategic partnership with AIG should not be overlooked. As a reminder, AIG purchased 7.5 million shares of Onyx for a 9.9% ownership stake and has committed to invest $2 billion in our asset management strategies. We expect AIG's capital commitment to be accretive to FRE and to shareholder value. We are actively working with AIG to determine how capital will be allocated across Onyx's private equity and credit products, including Onex, Partner 6 and ASCO 2. We also believe there could be additional opportunities that arise to collaborate with AIG as we continue to build our relationship. At yesterday's annual General meeting, we were pleased to welcome AIG's representative Jay Cohen to our Board of Directors. Jay has more than 30 years of experience across the insurance industry ecosystem, most recently leading the insurance equity research team as Managing Director at Bank of America. We look forward to working with Jay into the expertise and contributions he will bring to our Board discussions. Now let's turn to Convex's's performance. Convex's delivered a strong quarter with underwriting performance, profitability and return on equity all improving versus the prior year period. Gross premiums written increased 5% year over year. However, this headline growth rate understates the underlying performance because Q1 of 2025 was an elevated comparison period which included unusually high reinstatement premiums that Convex's received following the California wildfires. Excluding these one times premiums which are paid by clients to restore coverage for a subsequent event following a major loss, GROSS Premiums written grew 8% as we forecasted prior to our acquisition, insurance pricing has softened with year to date rates down 4%. The softest is concentrated in short tail classes of risk such as property. In contrast, there has been rate increases in areas affected by the Middle east conflict and in casualty classes. Convex's generated adjusted net income of $106 million in the quarter, which included a $50 million unrealized mark to market loss on Convex's's fixed income portfolio amid rising interest rates due to broader macroeconomic volatility. Excluding this non operational accounting loss, Convex's generated adjusted net income of 156 million. First quarter earnings should also not be viewed as representative of a full year run rate as historically net income in the first quarter of the year is less than we see in other quarters. Convex's currently recognizes unrealized changes in the value of its fixed income portfolio through earnings, but plans to transition to an available for sale classification during the second quarter. This revised treatment is in line with peers and will reduce income statement volatility in subsequent periods. Convex's delivered a combined ratio of 87% in the quarter and underwriting earnings growth was largely driven by a significant reduction in the loss ratio as first quarter earnings last year were negatively impacted by incurred losses due to the California wildfires. The Middle east conflict has resulted in estimated net losses of 23 million in Q1, which is relatively small compared to our overall earnings. Convex's Management is actively monitoring the evolving situation and expects rate increases on new policies written in the region to provide some offset against incurred losses. On a last 12 month basis, adjusted net income was 827 million, an increase from 401 million in the comparable prior year period and from 711 for the full year 2025. The last 12 month combined ratio improved to 83% and ROE increased to 24%. Convex's ROE has steadily increased since Onyx's acquisition, reflecting both stronger earnings and and a lower tangible book value denominator following the repurchase of shares completed as part of the Convex's transactions. It should be noted that Convex's recorded modest major event losses over the last 12 month period, which has also helped improve Convex's's overall loss ratio. The value of Onix's investment in Convex's increased to 4 billion at the end of the quarter, representing an increase of 4% since the acquisition was closed earlier this year. This valuation is based upon a 2.0 times price to tangible book value supported by Convex's's high return on equity earnings growth and continued market share gains. At this valuation, the implied price to earning multiples are 8.1 times on a last 12 months adjusted net income basis and 10 times on a full year 2025 actual net income basis. Looking ahead, we expect Convex's's earnings to benefit from several structural levers, including continued market share gains, prudent growth in asset leverage, improvement in investment portfolio yields and operating leverage as the business continues to scale. We are pleased with Convex's's early results and continue to value our strong working partnership with Paul Brand and the entire Convex's team. Now turning to asset management within private equity, our teams made significant progress returning capital to our limited partners. Last year we returned more than 8 billion and this momentum has continued into 2026. ON X Partners recently closed its 1.6 billion multi asset continuation fund, raising capital from some of the world's leading institutional and sovereign investors, including several that are new to Onyx. And just this past Monday, OP announced a full realization of Emerald with expecting net proceeds to Onyx of $230 million. Importantly, these efforts will bring DPI for Onix Partners 5 to 1.0, making it a positive outlier on this metric relative to other funds of this vintage. Moreover, OP has good visibility into additional realizations and expects DPI to increase by the time on Xpartner 6 has its first close which is expected later this year. The OP Opportunities Fund has now invested about 70% of its billion dollars in commitments with one investment in each of the four verticals, and has attracted an additional $1 billion in co investment. The fund has performed very well to date, particularly on the strength of his first two investments that we've held for over 12 months. Fishbox and Far Sound Our credit platform continues to distinguish itself as a market leader and a relative safe haven amidst considerable industry noise. Across the platform, we have been underweight software and AI exposed credits avoided exposure to aggressive PICC loans that have come to market in the past two years and importantly have almost no direct lending retail exposure, which has gotten a lot of attention of late. While the market for new clo issuances in Q1 was more subdued given recent market volatility, the credit team has been actively resetting existing CLOs and opportunistically placing new offerings. Over the first four months of the year, the team raised or extended eight closures, including three new issuances. Notably, the team recently priced their 50th USCLO. It was just a little bit over three years ago that they issued their 25th USCLO, proof of the team's ability to steadily scale the platform while maintaining their commitment to investment discipline and performance. And they've done so with far greater balance sheet efficiency, with ONEX's 35% share of CLO equity today being half of what it was three years ago. Structured credit, which includes CLOS, OSCO and ONTAP, delivered 15 million in fee related earnings in Q1 and remains positively positioned to grow earnings for the remainder of the year. As I mentioned, with direct lending being a source of concern in the market, it is worth noting that direct lending represents only 1% of Onyx's credit AUM. Moreover, our offerings are focused on liquid structured and multi asset credit strategies which benefit from a sophisticated institutional client base and a proven track record of performance across economic cycles. Consequently, we continue to benefit from the quality and strength of our credit platform which is showing up in the form of both new and repeat investors. Finally, let me turn to our liquidity and capital allocation priorities. As I outlined in our last call, we intend to reorient realized proceeds from our legacy investments into one or two direct balance sheet investments that ideally have a good strategic fit with convex and or our asset management business. These investments will use lower leverage and have attracted risk adjusted return profiles to drive earnings growth and enterprise value for ONEX shareholders. And of course, as we get closer to fully paying down the NAV loan share buybacks will once again be considered as part of our future capital allocation decisions. I am confident that the combination of earnings growth from convex future realizations from our PE portfolio and the reorientation of that capital and the growing profitability of our asset management business will drive substantial long term value creation. I'll now turn the call over to Mega.

Thank you Bobby and good morning everyone. Before I begin my prepared remarks, I'd like to thank my predecessor Chris Govin for his help during my transition to this role I am grateful for his support and partnership. I'm thrilled to join onex at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. Convex is now a meaningful driver of shareholder value. Our private equity team continues to compound shareholder capital and generate realizations and our credit platform continues to scale while maintaining discipline in challenging markets. I'll focus my remarks today on how these themes show up in our first quarter financials. First, I would like to provide an update on our investing capital. Investing Capital, which includes Convex and other balance sheet activity at ONEX, ended the quarter at $9.4 billion, which equates to $122.45 per share or about $170 Canadian. The 2% decline in the quarter relative to the 2020 five year end was primarily driven by the dilutive impact of issuing shares to AIG in connection with the Convex acquisition. Excluding this, investing capital per share would have increased 1% during the quarter and 8% over the last 12 months. We believe this dilutive impact will be more than offset by the incremental fre and shareholder value generated through the $2 billion of AIG commitments in our asset management products and we will also manage a portion of Convex Investment portfolio supporting long term fre growth. Convex accounts for 42% of Onyx investing Capital and as Bobby emphasized, was a key driver of our results. The fair value of our investment in Convex was $4 billion at the end of the quarter or $51.87 per share, equal to Canadian $72.18 per share. This value is increased by 4% since our acquisition and is based on a two times tangible book value multiple. We believe this multiple is well supported by the factors Bobby mentioned, especially Convex strong return on equity and levers it can utilize to grow earnings. These levers are outlined in our Supplemental Information Package. Our valuation is anchored on price to tangible book value. This avoids overweighting any single period of earnings which can be affected by timing and severity of loss events. Instead, it reflects accumulated growth in tangible book value and equity value creation over time. This is consistent with how onex partners historically value convex. We also reviewed convex relative positioning versus property and casualty peers. We believe convex return on equity and key financial performance metrics support a modest premium to peer tangible book value multiples. Additionally, we referenced the valuation against Convex earnings. The valuation equates to 8.1 times last 12 months adjusted net income and 10 times 2025 net income which are well below convex peer average. Finally, we compared our Convex valuation to input from an independent third party valuation source which provided additional support on the reasonableness of our estimate and our approach. Moving on to Investments in Treasury this section consists of the non convex remainder of our investment holdings and activity, including our private equity and credit investing capital, cash and near cash and debt. Investments in treasury ended the quarter with 5.4 billion of investing capital or $70.58 per share, equal to Canadian $98.22 per share. Private equity generated an 8% return on Onyx investing capital over the last 12 months and a 1% return in the quarter. Importantly, the private equity team continues to deliver strong realizations with $317 million of proceeds to Onex from the multi asset continuation vehicle Bobby mentioned. Approximately half of that was received in the quarter and the balance is expected in Q1 2027. Subsequent to quarter end we announced the sale of Emerald and expect to receive 230 million of proceeds to Onex in the second half of 2026. Credit generated a 2.1% return on Onyx Investing Capital over the last 12 months, however declined 3% in the quarter primarily due to mark to market non realized losses in structured credit, particularly CLO equity. I would like to reinforce here Bobby's point that our direct lending exposure is minimal with Onex investing capital in this strategy only 16 million at quarter end representing well under 1% of our total investing capital. Turning now to our asset management business, the asset management story this quarter is straightforward. The longer term fee base continues to grow, particularly for credit while reported FRE continues to reflect private equity fee step downs and market volatility. Fee generating AUM was $42.8 billion at quarter end. Credit fee generating AUM was $30.2 billion up 1% from the end of last year. This was driven by net new CLO fee generating AUM raised despite credit market headwinds. Private equity fee generating AUM was $12.6 billion down 10% due to OP5's realization of convex Excluding the impact of the convex realization, private equity fee generating aum would have increased 3% driven largely by the Onex Partners multi asset Continuation Fund. Run rate management fees for asset management were 210 million. FRE for our asset management business was 5 million in the quarter and overall FRE was a loss of 3 million. The path to higher fee related earnings will not be linear. Several revenue drivers including an active fundraising pipeline are expected to have a greater impact in the second half of this year. Due to this fox, FRE will be backloaded and annualizing. Q1 is not representative. ONEX continues to prioritize building a more durable recurring management fee base, maintaining expense discipline and improving the earnings profile of our asset management business over time to generate value for our shareholders. Finally, on liquidity, we ended the quarter with $398 million of cash. In near cash, we drew $700 million on the NAV loan to support the Convex acquisition. In April, we repaid $200 million, reducing that balance to $500 million. Following this repayment, we retained strong liquidity with approximately $200 million of cash and near cash and $600 million available to be drawn on our revolving credit facility. Continued private equity realizations, including the sale of Emerald will support further repayment, reduce interest expense and and provide additional capital allocation flexibility. We also have significant flexibility with our private equity investing capital which totaled 4.6 billion at quarter end. We only have 255 million of unfunded commitments to funds still in their active commitment period. Overall, we're comfortable that our liquidity position provides ample capacity to fund our capital commitment needs. In closing, Q1 was a positive quarter. That reflects our strategy to reorient our balance sheet. Convex is now reported separately reflecting its significance as a core investment for onex shareholders. Investing in treasury continues to show the value and flexibility for the rest of our balance sheet. Asset management should deliver growing run rate management fees as our investment teams execute against their fundraising targets. And our liquidity position remains solid and flexible. I'm excited to be part of Team Onex and am committed to providing clear, disciplined financial communication as we execute Onyx Priorities and create value for our shareholders. Thank you and I look forward to spending time with each of you in the future. We will now open the line for questions.

Okay, thanks for that. And then I'll just finish on one more on the expense side, it looks like I'm just trying to get a sense of what the commission costs or the policy acquisition costs should look like. I think, you know, there's been, the numbers have moved around, it's not a huge data set but just wondering, you know, 25% in the quarter 24.7, is that, you know, a good number to look at going forward? And I'll be, I'll pass the line after that, thanks.

Yeah, absolutely. As we think about rate, we're down about 4% year on year and we still believe that that leaves actually some reasonable margin in the business particularly as we can alter the portfolio around between the lines of business that are showing against lines of business that are showing greatest rate cuts towards the lines of business that are showing the best sort of rating environments. As I sort of think about an outlook for the year, as we mentioned, I think the 5% is a bit understated because of the Reinstatement premiums that we received in Q1 2025, normalising for that, we're about 8%. I would expect us to get maybe a bit higher than that as we get towards the end of the year and more of the insurer vs. reinsurance business starts to balance in, with reinsurance being having a very big Q1 and growing, and predicted to grow at a slightly lower rate than we're seeing the insurance business in 26. But still a few quarters to go before we'll be able to print that. Okay, understood.

Yeah, I think you kind of have to see what happens to losses. You have to see what's obviously going to go on in the investment environment in an uncertain world. But yes, I still, as I said, I still think there's plenty of margin in the business and yeah, and absolutely we'd hope to post another decent ROE in the entirety of 2026. I think, as Bobby's comments mentioned, if you just look at the LTM and you're sort of getting up to 24, that is slightly flattered by having probably slightly fewer major events during that particular period, you know, Q1 2025 to Q1 2026 that we might expect in a normal period. So, but it's the underlying sort of drivers in the business are looking good. As I said, we're seeing good gross premium growth. Our expenses are pretty much in line. Yeah. So I don't have to get too optimistic to hope to see something like those types of ROEs that you're mentioning.

And it's important to remember, like where Convex is positioned in its evolution, we can pretty much double the size of the current Convex business without adding much to our expense line. There'll be inflation and other things, but nothing meaningful. So we have a chassis that could grow a lot without incremental cost. Second, our asset leverage is well below industry norms, so we'll be able to grow into that. And that incremental float over time will create more investment income. As we've talked about, it won't be a lot, but we'll manage some of our investment portfolio at Convex and alternative assets, which should give a bit of a pickup in yield. And importantly, just given the reaction to Convex over last year in the marketplace, we're continuing to gain share. Given the customer service and data analytics that we're providing to our clients. Okay, helpful. Megan, maybe I could jump to you just on the asset management fre. You put a $35 million target for the end of 2026, so maybe I should interpret that as sort of, you know, a run rate in Q1 27. And I think previously you guys have talked about hitting a $17 million run rate by Q2 of this year. Does that still hold? And then just bigger picture, what are the key pieces here to sort of get fre moving into that positive territory that you're targeting?

So it's a very similar story. And thanks for the question as to what Chris talked about in the fourth quarter earnings call. So we do expect to hit the year end run rate, but again, it's back half loaded. We've got a lot of fundraising coming. You'll hear us talk about OP6 quite a bit. That is a very big component of hitting that run rate. That along with some credit products and some additional CLO issuance. So you're going to have a bumpy path getting there. Certainly Q1 with the credit markets was somewhat bumpy, not going to be a linear path. And so it's a little too early to to confirm run rate for the full 2026 year.

Okay. And on the PE side, you know, expenses seem to continue to sort of be elevated relative to management fees. Are you looking at the expense and the efficiency side, or is this more about fundraising and driving the top line higher now? It's definitely the latter as we continue to sell assets out of OP5, which of course generates DPI, which is very important to our LPs. The revenue goes away on those assets when you sell them. So the expense line ought to be right sized, if you will. And that team's done a very good job of right sizing its expense structure relative to our fundraising expectations. But when we begin to have closes at OP6, that'll rectify itself. Okay, understood. And then, sorry, I missed that part. Where are you with the fundraising and what's the expected sort of or what's the initial feedback and uptake then for OP6? We said we expect to have our first close later this year. Momentum seems good, but the DPI stat that we've delivered for OP5 shouldn't be overlooked. We're at a 1.0 pro forma for an emerald. We think we'll be higher than that when we get to our first close. And the smaller the gap you have between realized MOIC versus unrealized MOIC is the more confident LPs are in your ability to deliver the results that you promised. The vintage we're put up against for that 1.0 MOIC were probably top decile relative to the similar vintages. And that's only going to get better given what we have in the pipeline. So that should give us pretty good momentum coming into the first close on an absolute and relative basis. Okay, understood. That's it for me. Thank you. Thank you.

Great, thanks and good morning everyone. Maybe sticking with the asset management business. I saw the net IRR disclosure was dropped. Maybe give us a rationale why and an update on net IRR performance on the flagship PE funds would be great. Thanks. Yep. Yeah, so we've had a couple of instances where the press has gone in and used that stat that doesn't have the benefit or similarity to the way the rest of the industry calculates net irr. So we have incremental disclosure. So you'll be able to see where we sit relative to carry and give you good comfort that the accrued carry is good. But people were scraping data off that exhibit and just implying quartiles and other things that simply weren't accurate given the way we communicate with our op. So it's actually putting the OP team at a bit of an unfair competitive disadvantage. So we decided to begin disclose it a different way. But we're, we're not, you know, we are. We. You'll be able to get to the same place of what you're looking for, which is most likely are we going to collect that the carry that we've accrued. And you'll see in the disclosure we feel very good about that but we just, we didn't. We wanted to stop these articles from coming out without the proper explanation that we Normally give to LPs. Okay, got it. Thanks Bobby. And maybe Megan. Welcome to the call. Just wanted to ask around how we should think about when the buyback could resume. I think you had mentioned you want to pay down the nav loan. So what should we be expecting on that front? Yeah, I'll take that one, thanks. So I'm trying to actually make sure that Meg and I and the rest of the team do what we promised to do and you know, we promise to get that nav loan paid down as quickly as possible. I think we're doing quite a good job. If you pro forma for Emerald, we'll have a bunch more of it paid down and I'm already getting very close to the point where I said in my remarks where happily at these prices those share buybacks are going to become part of the capital allocation decision again. That obviously coupled with how to reorient the rest of the balance sheet. But we're getting much closer, much quicker about having that back in the conversation than I would have guessed even three months ago. Okay, got it. Thanks for that. And then maybe last one just on Convex. So Paul, thanks for joining the call as well.

The Gross Written Premium has been decelerating from a growth perspective since 22. I recognize those are hard markets and we're kind of running at call it high single digits now it sounds like from your commentary. So maybe what comfort can you give investors that in a decelerating market where you're growing premiums looks like well above industry, that you're maintaining your discipline on the underwriting and pricing side to generate that growth? Yeah, sure. I think it's an entirely fair question. Yeah, I mean I probably spent more of my life in soft markets than hard markets and we absolutely have focused on really strong analytical backbone that gives us good insight as to where both gross margin is in the business and also margin that we see after purchasing outwards reinsurances. And as I said, we're seeing a 4% rate reduction so far this year. And as you think about how rates went up in the period of time from ready from Convos getting going in 2019 all the way through to sort of midway through 2025, that's not a particularly rapid decline. And then against the backdrop of that, as I said, we also buy reinsurance and the sort of improvement in times that we're seeing there is in lots of ways mitigating and offsetting the marginal reductions in prices that we're seeing sort of on the ins business. Yeah, we don't, I mean I'm pleased that we're able to grow at a high single digit rate even in this slightly more competitive marketplace. And I think that's a signal to the work that Convex has done on its relationships with its brokers and its clients since it's come into existence. No underwriter in Convex though has a top line goal or target. Unless if you don't see margin in the business then it's absolutely fine to to step backwards from it. And as you said, we were growing at faster rates in the super hard phases of the marketplace and that's partly driven by market share and our ability to open ulise a business up. I'm not surprised to see us more normalizing in, in the market that we're seeing today. But there's. Yeah, but I still sense there's sort of plenty of room for conflicts to grow. But we will always put margin and bottom line ahead of top. And that's just been a mantra that I've had pretty much all the way through my career.