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May 15, 2026 12:19 PM 29 min read

Onex Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Onex (TSX:ONEX) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/shmxkehr

Summary

ONEX reported a solid first quarter with strong performance from Convex, which achieved improved underwriting results, profitability, and return on equity.

The strategic partnership with AIG is highlighted, with AIG purchasing a 9.9% stake in ONEX and committing $2 billion in asset management strategies, expected to enhance shareholder value.

Future outlook includes continued earnings growth from Convex, private equity capital returns, and strategic focus on asset management expansion, with expectations for increased fee-related earnings in the latter half of 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jill Humenick (Managing Director, Shareholder Relations and Communications)

Bobbi LeBlanc (Chief Executive Officer)

Meg McClellan (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Certainly. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our first question comes to the line of Scott Fletcher from cibc. Your question please.

Scott Fletcher

Hi, good morning everyone. Wanted to ask a couple questions on Convex. Maybe for Paul in particular. Just first I want to just looking at the current accident year loss ratio. It did tick up quarter over quarter and year on year. Sounds like the Middle East conflict might have had some element at play there. So wonder if you could just dig into that and how we should be thinking of that for the rest of the year.

Paul Brand (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, no, absolutely, yeah. So you're quite right. As we sort of noted in the materials, there's about a 23 million add on for the the Iran mall and that just. Yeah, that moves the ex major event loss ratio up a little bit.

Scott Fletcher

Okay, thanks. Nothing. Sounds like there's not much else to call out there. And then on the net premiums retention, that number sort of came down again quarter over quarter, year on year drove net premiums into sort of a. I think it was 9% down year on year. Just wondering what you're seeing in the market that's sort of shifting the posture on premium retention and how again we should think about the approach there for the rest of 2026.

Paul Brand (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, so I mean convex buys a reasonable amount of reinsurance and as we, and we buy that sort of through the market as we see prices soften, we might expect to see sort of reinsurance purchasing going up a little bit. And we also have account quota-share which was slightly underplaced in Q1 of 2025. And so that will be affecting that comparative state.

Scott Fletcher

Paul Brand (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I will come back down much closer to the. What you're seeing in the LTM sort of 22ish would be my prediction on that. There's just some noise in Q1 in terms of how different parts of the both the sort of the outwards premium and the inwards premium are earned, driving that effect.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Graham Riding from TD Securities. Your question please.

Graham Riding

Hi, good morning, Paul. Maybe I'll stick with you. Welcome to the call. Just maybe the outlook for gross written premium in 2026, just given your focus on specialty and you know there is some pricing pressure in the markets overall. Maybe your outlook on what your expectations are for the year.

Paul Brand (Chief Executive Officer)

Graham Riding

And the business delivered at 20% ROE last year, I think slightly higher than that on an LTM basis. Do you feel like this is a business that should be able to sustain that 20% plus ROE? Is that a reasonable target?

Paul Brand (Chief Executive Officer)

Bobbi LeBlanc (Chief Executive Officer)

Meg McClellan (Chief Financial Officer)

Graham Riding

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line, Bart Jarsky from RBC Capital Markets, your question please.

Bart Jarsky

Paul Brand (Chief Executive Officer)

Bart Jarsky

Great. Very helpful. Thanks for the call, Paul. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program Back to Bobby LeBlanc for any further remarks.

Bobbi LeBlanc (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, everyone, for being here with us today. And again, thanks, Paul and Meg for joining your first earnings call. Great to have you both here. I hope everybody has a great weekend. And again, if you have any questions at all, feel free to call Jill, Zeb or Megari and we'll try to get back to you quickly. Have a great weekend. Bye. Bye.

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